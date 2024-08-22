It Ends With Us Star Brandon Sklenar Says Female Cast Is Being 'Vilified'





Getty Images

Brandon Sklenar appeared alongside Blake Lively in It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar says the drama surrounding the film is “disheartening” and that the women who worked on it have been “vilified.”

The film, which stars Brandon alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, has divided audiences over its depiction of domestic violence, with some critics calling its promotional tour a “car crash.”

In an Instagram post, Brandon said it was “disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

“Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so much in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” he wrote.

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel tells the story of Blake's character, Lily Bloom, who finds herself in an abusive relationship similar to those she witnessed growing up.

It was released in the UK on August 9 and is already one of the most successful films at the US box office this year.

But early reviews have been mixed, with the Telegraph saying the film “repackages domestic violence as a polished romance”.

Author Colleen has previously said the book was inspired by the abuse her mother suffered.

“Responsibility to all women”

In his post, Brandon claimed that a friend who had been in a similar relationship credited the book and film with “saving his life.”

“Believe me when I tell you that there is not a single person involved in the making of this film who was not aware of the responsibility we had in making it,” he said.

“A responsibility to all women who have suffered generational trauma, domestic violence or who have difficulty looking in the mirror and loving the person they see.”

Speaking to the BBC at the film's premiere, star Blake Lively also insisted it had been made with sensitivity.

“Lily is a survivor and a victim and even though those are huge labels, that's not her identity,” she said on the red carpet.

“She defines herself and I think it’s deeply empowering that no one else can define you.”

Getty Images

Blake posed for photos with Brandon (left) and husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere, but not with co-star Justin

In his Instagram post, Brandon also alludes to rumors of a breakup between Blake and Justin, who plays Lily's charming but abusive boyfriend, Ryle Kincaid.

Speculation of a falling out was sparked when they weren't photographed together on the red carpet, but neither Blake nor Justin have spoken out about it.

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes should not, and I hope will not, detract from our intentions in making this film,” Brandon wrote in his statement.

“This film is meant to inspire. It’s meant to validate and acknowledge. It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to give courage and help people feel less alone.

“Ultimately, this is about spreading love and awareness. This is not about making women the ‘bad guys’ again. Let’s move beyond that together.”

Getty Images

Justin Baldoni was credited with speaking out against domestic violence while promoting the film

The relationship between Blake and Justin – who also directed the film – isn't the only thing generating discussion online: shortly after the film's release, attention turned to how the film was promoted.

Aside from her Insta story, some critics say Blake didn't speak enough about the film's theme of abusive relationships and may have focused too much on promoting other business ventures.

Since the film's release, she has shared posts promoting her new makeup brand and beverage company, as well as a chat with her co-stars where domestic violence was not discussed.

This topic was also noticeably absent from his cover interview for Vogue's September issue.

When Blake posted the number of a domestic violence hotline on his Instagram account last week, some interpreted it as a response to criticism but said it didn't go far enough.

Brandon has also been criticized for not bringing more attention to the issue of domestic violence, but in his latest post, he says everyone involved in the film feels a responsibility to the victims.

“Colleen and the women in this troupe represent hope, perseverance and women choosing a better life for themselves,” he said.

He disabled comments on the post and urged fans to “show love and kindness” before “spreading hate on the internet.”

“Let’s be part of something better together,” he wrote. “Let’s be part of a new story that is being written for women and for all peoples of the world.”

BBC Newsbeat has contacted Blake Lively's representatives for comment.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45pm and 5:45pm weekdays – or listen again here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0rw7vjn9dzo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos