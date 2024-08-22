



Former Cabinet Office minister Lord Deben said his missing friend, technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch, had not yet started a new life before his yacht capsized in a violent storm off the coast of Sicily.

Lynch and her teenage daughter Hannah are among six people presumed dead after the Baysean was struck by a tornado's torrential downpours Monday morning and quickly sank.

Former Conservative MP John Gummer Deven said Lynch was ready for a fresh start after being found not guilty in June on US fraud charges related to the 2011 acquisition of his company, Autonomy, by Hewlett-Packard.

Deven told Times Radio that this was the beginning of a new life for Mike.

Devon 2018

He's back, ready to start again. He's made a huge contribution to the UK. His company has put UK IT at the forefront, and he'll do it again, and we hope he can do it again.

CCTV captures moment of Sicilian yacht sinking, search efforts continue Video release

Deven denounced the British authorities' decision to allow Lynch to be extradited to the US to face charges over his dealings with British companies in Britain as a “shameful act.” He said: “That should never have happened.”

Deven paid tribute to the way Lynch's wife, Angela Vacares, and two daughters, who were rescued from Bayesian, supported him during his trial.

He said: The daughters did a lot for him, but at the same time they accomplished a lot in their own work. The younger daughter [Hannah] He went to Oxford and the eldest child did very well in his studies. Even through all that was happening, they were still there for him, supporting him, understanding that they could give him something that no one else could. So it's really terribly sad that the family is torn apart like this.

Deven, who lives near Lynch's home in Suffolk, used both present and past tenses when paying tribute to his missing friend.

He said: In Suffolk, where he loved, he was a friend to many, never showy, always a member of the community.

Italian coastguards off the coast of Sicily on the third day of searching for six people missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank during a storm on Monday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Media

Gratitude is the typical word for him. He is a kind person. He puts himself in other people's shoes, and that really stands out.

He said Lynch would help him with his computer problems. He said: When I wanted to understand something complicated about IT, he explained it in the simplest way possible. Despite his vast knowledge and learning, he carried it around lightly and was easily accessible to anyone.

Deven said Lynch decided to campaign against the British extradition agreement with the United States. He said: What he wanted to do was change the law so that we could no longer have this one-sided extradition system. And he wanted to do it in a way that protected people who didn't have the resources to do what he did.

He always wrote down his accomplishments and the advantages he had been fortunate to enjoy, so he was always thinking of others.

