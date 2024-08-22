US Open 2024: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know





NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready for the U.S. Open before play begins with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch tennis' final Grand Slam tournament of the year, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the defending champions are and more:

When is the US Open draw and when do the matches start?

The draw for the singles draws will take place on Thursday, with main draw matches starting on Monday.

How to watch the US Open on TV

In the United States: ESPN

Other countries are listed here.

Who are the betting favorites for the US Open?

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites to win the US Open singles championship. No. 2-ranked Sabalenka, who has won each of the last two Australian Open titles and was runner-up in New York last year, is +250 after lifting the trophy at the Cincinnati Open. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, whose five Grand Slam titles include the 2022 US Open, is next at +350, ahead of defending champion Coco Gauff (+600) and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina (+700). Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open and is coming off titles at each of the last two majors, the French Open and Wimbledon. He is listed at +160, ahead of defending champion Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who are both at +200, with a steep drop-off to the next pick, 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev, who is at +800.

Where is the US Open played?

The venue is the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The court surface is hard. The women play best-of-three sets, the men play best-of-five sets. There are separate day and night sessions. The event lasts 14 days. Retractable roofs are installed on the two largest courts, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Who are the US Open seeds?

Swiatek will be the top seed in the women's competition and Sinner will be the top seed in the men's competition. They are both ranked No. 1 and the seeds reflect the rankings.

What is the US Open schedule?

Monday-Tuesday: First round (Women and Men)

August 28-29: 2nd round (women and men)

August 30-31: Third round (Women and Men)

September 1st and 2nd: Fourth round (women and men)

3-4 Sept.: Quarter-finals (Women and Men)

September 5: Women's semi-finals

September 6: Men's semi-finals

September 7: Women's Final

September 8: Men's Final

Who are the reigning US Open champions?

Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open last year, at age 19, beating Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Gauff became the first American teenager to win a major in the country since Serena Williams in 1999. Djokovic won his 24th major singles title, a record no one in tennis history has won more, with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final. At 36, Djokovic became the oldest men's champion in New York in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Try the APs US Open Quiz

Test your tennis knowledge by taking the APs US Open quiz.

What should I know about tennis and the US Open?

Stay up to date:

Why wasn't number 1 Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive drug tests?

Rafael Nadal will not participate in the US Open again

College champion Alexa Noel turns pro, makes Grand Slam singles debut at Open

Coco Gauff returns to the site of her first Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic has finally won the Olympic gold medal he has been seeking for so long.

Carlos Alcaraz is looking for a third consecutive major trophy

Olympic Champion Zheng Qinwen Is Sports' Next Young Star

External study says U.S. Tennis Association can do more to protect players

How much money is there to win at the US Open?

Total player compensation at the US Open is a record $75 million, up $10 million from last year. The two singles champions will each receive $3.6 million, up from $3 million. First-round singles losers will receive a tournament-record $100,000.

Key US Open Statistics

9 The number of women who have won the last 10 US Opens. Only Naomi Osaka has won more than one title in New York during that period.

24 Grand Slam titles won by Djokovic, tied with Margaret Court for the record in tennis history. One more title would allow Djokovic to hold the record alone.

What was said at the US Open?

Right now, I just feel happiness and a little bit of relief. Because, honestly, at that point, I was doing it for myself and not for others. Coco Gauff, a year ago, after winning her first Grand Slam title in New York.

