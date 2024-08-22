Britain's ancient oaks, deeply rooted in our heritage, showcased at Tree of the Year competition | Trees and Forests





Britain's elephant-shaped oak and the oak with the widest girth have been named finalists in the annual Tree of the Year competition.

The Woodland Trust runs an annual competition to raise awareness of Britain's ancient and threatened trees.

The charity is campaigning to secure stronger legal protections for the country's most precious trees through its 2024 competition, showcasing beloved species such as ancient oaks, which often live for more than 1,500 years.

According to the trust, oak trees protect around 2,300 species of wildlife and Britain has more old oak trees than the rest of Western Europe combined.

Last year, the 480-year-old chestnut tree in Wrexham took the honour after enduring storms, firewood collectors and an increasing number of parties and picnics. Sadly, some past winners have been destroyed. The Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian’s Wall (2016) was felled last year, and the Covington Pear Tree in Warwickshire (2015) was cut down to make way for the HS2 rail line.

This year's list includes the Marton Oak in Cheshire, which is thought to be the widest tree in Britain with a whopping 14.02m girth.

Elephant oak at Old Sloden in the New Forest. Photo: Claire Sheppard/Woodland Trust

The 11 trees on the list were chosen by a panel of experts, but only one was nominated by the public – the Elephant Oak in the Old Sloden area of ​​the New Forest.

This tree is named for its unusual shape and was recommended by patron Claire Shepherd. She said: “This is my favourite oak to photograph in the Old Sloden area of ​​the New Forest. It is a pollard oak, known as the Elephant oak because of its massive trunk. It is about a 5km return hike from Abbotswell car park and this forest is always breathtaking. It is not an easy place to get to so it is always very quiet. There is a real sense of peace and solitude here.

Dr Kate Lewthwaite, Citizen Science Manager at the Woodland Trust, said: We chose the iconic oak because it captures people’s imagination from its leaves to its acorns. It is deeply engraved in our heritage and was impressive to ancient people for its size and age. Some of the oaks alive today were hundreds of years old in the time of Queen Elizabeth I or Charles Darwin.

It is humbling to think of how many events these trees have gone through, and how they can stand as old trees for hundreds of years when they reach full maturity, and continue to provide vital habitat while producing hollow and dead trees. Each oak is a unique little nature preserve. It is amazing how many species live, depend on, and co-evolve with oaks.

Voting for the Woodland Trusts 2024 Tree of the Year is open until 21 October on the Woodland Trust website, with the winner announced on 29 October.

Take a Branch: List of Tree Candidates

Marton Oak, Cheshire Cecil Oak (Quercus petraea) / Approximate age: 1,200 years / Circumference: 14.02 m.

Bowthorpe Oak, Lincolnshire, England Oak (Quercus robur) / Estimated age: 1000 years / Circumference: 13.38 m.

Bowthorpe Oak, Lincolnshire, estimated to be 1,000 years old. Photo: Woodland Trust

Gregorock Oak, PowisEstimated age: 500 years / Circumference: 9 meters.

Queen Elizabeth Oak, West Sussex oak (Quercus petraea) / Estimated age: 800–1,000 years / Circumference: 13.18 m.

Skiffinish Oak, Lochaber, Scottish Highland Cecil Oak (Quercus petraea) / Estimated age: unknown.

Michael, MidlothianEstimated age: 1,000+ years / Circumference: 10.32 meters.

Tea Party Oak, Suffolk. Photo: Jim Wolf/Woodland Trust

Tea Party Oak, Suffolk English Oak (Quercus robur) / Estimated age: Unknown / Circumference: 12.80 m.

John King Oak, Somerset Estimated age: 1,000 years / Circumference: 10.74 m.

Darwin Oak, Shrewsbury, ShropshireEstimated age: 550 years / Circumference: 7 metres.

Rooster tree, Scottish Borders, British oak (Quercus robur) / Estimated age: 700-1,000 years / Circumference: 9.40 m.

Castle Archdale Oak, County Fermanagh. Photo: Matt Huddlestone/Woodland Trust

Castle Archdale Oak, County Fermanagh Quercus petraea / Estimated age: unknown / Circumference: 7.68 m.

Public Wildcard Candidate: Elephant Oak, Old Sloden Enclosure, Hampshire. Estimated age: Unknown.

