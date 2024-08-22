US hospital told family their daughter had been discharged when in fact she had died | California





Jessie Peterson's family spent a year searching for her after learning she had checked herself out of a California hospital against medical advice before learning she had been dead all along.

The 31-year-old died in April 2023 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento. The hospital shipped her body to storage and did not notify her mother and sisters. The family did not learn of her fate until the following April, after months of searching, according to a civil lawsuit filed against the hospital.

In the complaint filed earlier this month, the family described the hospital's conduct as malicious and outrageous and accused the facility of negligence, careless handling of a corpse and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Mercy San Juan Hospital failed in its most basic duty to notify Jessie’s family of her death, the complaint alleges. Mercy San Juan stored Jessie in an off-site warehouse morgue and she was left to decompose for nearly a year while her family tirelessly investigated her fate.

Peterson, who her family describes in the lawsuit as loving and energetic, suffered from Type 1 diabetes. She was going through a diabetic episode when she was admitted to Mercy San Juan on April 6, 2023. Her mother, Ginger Congi, said Peterson called her two days later to ask for a ride home because she was going to be discharged from the hospital, the lawsuit says.

Congi later learned that Peterson had left the hospital against doctors' advice, and her medical records show she was released on April 8. After her sudden disappearance, the family spent months searching tirelessly for her, posting fliers, talking to homeless people in the neighborhood and contacting police and the coroner's office, the complaint says.

On April 12, 2024, more than a year after Peterson was last seen, the Sacramento County Detective Bureau notified the family that she had been found dead at Mercy San Juan, the complaint states. According to her death certificate, issued in April 2024, Peterson died of cardiopulmonary arrest at the age of 31.

Mercy Medical Center. Photo: Chris Allan/Alamy

Peterson’s sister went to the coroner’s office to look for his remains, but an employee told her the office did not have Peterson’s body and asked her to contact the hospital. Mercy San Juan did not respond to attempts to contact them, the suit says, and a morgue eventually informed Congi that Peterson’s body had been found in one of the hospital’s off-site storage facilities.

His body was so decomposed that the family was unable to obtain his fingerprints or hold an open-casket funeral, and an autopsy that could have determined whether there was medical error associated with his death was impossible, the lawsuit says.

Defendants failed to issue a timely death certificate, failed to notify Jessie's next of kin, failed to permit an autopsy, and mishandled Jessie's remains. [was] The defendants were negligent, reckless and callous, the complaint alleges. They violated their own promise of dignity and respect to those in their care. The defendants’ conduct is so egregious and malicious that it shocks the conscience and punitive damages should be awarded.

The family is seeking more than $5 million in damages, plus five times the amount of actual damages awarded by the jury to punish the defendants for their outrageous and inexcusable negligence, and attorneys' fees.

Dignity Health, which operates Mercy San Juan, said in a statement: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time. We are unable to comment on pending litigation.”

