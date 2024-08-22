Man arrested in Pakistan for spreading false information about UK riots





Pakistani authorities have arrested a man and charged him with cyber-terrorism for allegedly spreading false information that sparked riots in Britain earlier this month, a senior police investigator said on Wednesday.

Imran Kishwar, assistant commissioner of the investigation department in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, said the suspect has been identified as Farhan Asif, a 32-year-old freelance web developer.

The man is accused of spreading false information on YouTube and Facebook about a British teenager suspected of killing three girls and injuring 10 others in a knife attack at Taylor Swift's dance class in Southport on July 29.

The misleading information quickly spread online in the UK, and riots broke out in various places, including major cities such as Liverpool. Dozens of police officers were injured and more than a thousand people were arrested.

An object is thrown at police at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

There were also anti-racism protests attended by thousands of people.

One of our platform editors posted an apology on July 31st for misleading information that appeared in a recent article on our website Channel3 Now. We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.

Asif was arrested from his home in the eastern city of Lahore for questioning, police said at a news conference in the city.

Asif insisted that he was not the source of the misinformation and that he had simply reposted it on social media.

Police have referred the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which handles cyber-terrorism cases. It was unclear whether Britain had requested his extradition.

According to the latest Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) figures, 494 people have been charged in connection with the recent riots. More than 150 have already been sentenced, most of them to prison.

The latest defendants to appear in court on Wednesday included men charged or convicted of rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Police officers stand in front of broken windows during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on August 4 (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Fifty-eight police officers, three police horses and a police dog were injured in a riot outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers on August 4, and there was an attempt to storm the building and set it on fire.

Railway engineer Morgan Hardy, 29, of Melton High Street, Rotherham, is accused of throwing a chair, fencing and a fire extinguisher at police guarding the hotel, but denies causing a violent disorder.

Former soldier Peter Beard, 43, of Becknol Road, Brampton Beerrow, Rotherham, was jailed for two years and six months after admitting aggressively pushing police officers.

The father-of-three, who served on assignment in Kosovo, Bosnia and Northern Ireland, was told by Judge Jeremy Richardson KC: “Your conduct was shameful, disgraceful and in many ways astonishing.”

Handing down the sentence at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge said Beard served in the Royal Green Jackets between 1998 and 2003 and had a history of public order incidents as a peacekeeper, so he was surprised the defendant was involved.

A 27-year-old man who threw a wooden panel onto a fire outside a hotel has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.

Recorder of Sheffield Justice Jeremy Richardson KC said Thomas Bury's offences in relation to the riot outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, were undoubtedly the most serious of all the offences he had dealt with in the previous two weeks.

Birley, of Lowams Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and will be sentenced on September 6.

