Police arrest man in Pakistan for spreading false information ahead of UK riots | World News





A Pakistani man has been arrested on suspicion of spreading false information that sparked riots across Britain.

The suspect, a freelance web developer, was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore on charges of cyber-terrorism, according to Imran Kishwar, the city's deputy commissioner of investigation.

The arrests are in relation to the Channel3 Now account on the X social media platform, which was one of the first outlets to post false information that the suspect in the Southport stabbing was an asylum seeker who had recently arrived in the UK.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:59 How Social Media Misinformation Fueled Riots

Channel 3 Now claims to be a news channel. The channel's Facebook account says it is managed by Pakistani and American people.

The next day, misinformation led to a violent mob incident in Southport, with police revealing the stabbing suspect was from the UK.

The editors of Channel3 Now issued an apology on July 31 for “misleading information that appeared in a recent article on our website Channel3 Now.” They added: “We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.”

But this misinformation led to riots in towns and cities across Britain for more than a week, with more than 1,000 people arrested.

Read more: Poll: Three quarters of Muslims fear for their safety Home Office cracks down on 'hate beliefs' Mother of six jailed for shameful actions

Image: The aftermath of the Southport riots

British authorities have accused far-right agitators of stoking unrest by spreading misinformation and encouraging violent protests online.

Authorities in Lahore said the suspect reposted false information but denied being the source.

Mr Kishwar told Sky News the suspect was “looking for a wider audience, a good audience, the best audience”. [is] “In Europe, America and especially the UK”.

He added: “Most of his income comes from the UK so when this incident happened in Southport he took that as an opportunity to capture the wider audience he was looking for because he makes money through monetisation on things like social media platforms. [the] “It's the only incentive.”

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News for the latest news from the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Lahore police have handed over the case to Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which deals with cyber-terrorism cases.

The agency added that such misinformation had “created fear and anxiety” in Britain and had damaged Pakistan's reputation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/police-arrest-man-in-pakistan-accused-of-spreading-misinformation-before-uk-riots-13200859 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos