Jobs report revisions fuel debate over U.S. economy

U.S. job growth appeared to have been weaker than expected last year, the Labor Department said Wednesday, an update that has inflamed an already heated debate over the state of the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department said its latest data suggested employers created about 818,000 fewer jobs than expected in the 12 months to March.

The revision, which is preliminary, would reduce the total number of jobs created during this period by about 30%, compared with previous estimates – the largest such update since 2009.

Normally, the release of a new estimate would be noticed only by the most knowledgeable economic forecasters. But just months before a presidential election, it has quickly become a political issue.

What does the report say?

The new estimates suggest monthly employment growth of about 174,000, instead of the roughly 240,000 previously forecast.

Most sectors were hit by downward revisions, including information (media and technology, among others), retail, manufacturing and the catch-all category of “professional and business services.”

That means job growth during that period was “even more dependent on government and education/health care than previously thought,” wrote Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics.

Hiring is “still strong but below the level needed to keep pace with growth in the working-age population,” he noted.

Ultimately, the revisions imply that total U.S. employment is only 0.5% lower than previously thought.

Where do these numbers come from?

The Labor Department publishes monthly job creation estimates, based on surveys it sends to employers.

The organization regularly revises the figures as more information becomes available, with a final reset at the beginning of each year.

His report Wednesday was a preview of that update, incorporating county-level unemployment insurance tax data.

This revision was “significantly” larger than in previous years, Mr. Sweet noted.

But some analysts have suggested that figure may be exaggerated, noting that tax data may not reflect jobs allocated to unauthorized workers.

Given the recent increase in immigration to the United States, they say this could lead to an underestimation of job growth.

Over the past four years, final estimates of job growth have been higher than those reported in August.

What has the reaction been so far?

Strong job growth has been a key part of the Biden administration's argument that its policies have helped the United States emerge from the pandemic with the strongest economy in the world.

But on Wednesday, Republicans seized on those numbers to claim that Democrats manipulated voters about the state of the economy.

The Republican Party responded on social media, writing: “BREAKING: The 818,000 jobs the Harris-Biden administration claimed to have created don't actually exist.”

Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that it was a “HUGE SCANDAL!” claiming that the “real” numbers were “much worse than that.”

But Jared Bernstein, chairman of President Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, said the revision “doesn't change the fact that this is and remains a strong jobs recovery, fueling real wage gains, solid consumer spending and record small business formation.”

So how worried should we be?

For much of the past year, the United States has reported strong job growth, defying the expectations of economists and public sentiment.

The gains surprised many as businesses and households face the highest borrowing costs in a generation, which would normally dampen growth.

As the Republican response points out, these revisions reinforce arguments that the labor market is on weaker footing than previously thought.

Many analysts believe the new data would strengthen the case for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates at its next meeting in November. The move is already expected as it tries to prevent a further weakening of the jobs market.

But the change has not caused widespread concern.

Financial markets, roiled by concerns about the economy earlier this month, took the latest data philosophically, noting that it was in line with expectations.

“Nonfarm payroll growth from April 2023 to March 2024 appears to be weaker than initially thought, but not worrisomely so,” wrote Olivia Cross, North America economist at Capital Economics.

