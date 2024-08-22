McDonald's hopes to create 24,000 jobs with UK and Ireland expansion | McDonald's





McDonald's plans to open more than 200 restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years, creating around 24,000 new jobs as it accelerates its expansion to meet growing demand for takeaway food.

The plan is the biggest expansion programme by an American company in the UK in more than 20 years, with fast-food chains and franchisees investing $1 billion in key locations.

McDonald's, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year since opening its first UK restaurant in Woolwich, south London, has 1,435 restaurants across the UK, around four-fifths of which are owned and operated by franchisees who employ more than 170,000 people.

The planned stores will include tests of new formats, including smaller stores and drive-up restaurants.

According to grocery industry body IGD, the UK food-to-go market is expected to grow by 40% in value terms by 2028. In recent years, growth has been driven by inflation, but order volumes are expected to start increasing again in 2024. This trend is expected to continue and will be a key driver of performance from next year onwards.

McDonald's has announced expansion plans for the UK and Ireland after revealing a goal of building 10,000 more restaurants globally by 2027.

But in February, the global business unit reported its first quarterly revenue decline in nearly four years, as sales growth weakened in business units including the Middle East, China and India.

“We have come a long way since we first opened in Woolwich 50 years ago,” said Alistair Maclaw, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive.

In this pivotal year, we are excited to demonstrate our commitment to continued growth and announce that we plan to open over 200 new restaurants over the next four years, creating new jobs nationwide.

As people return to the office and work from home, demand for takeaways continues to grow.

But competition is fierce in the UK, with McDonald's earlier this year losing its top spot in the takeaway breakfast category to Newcastle-based bakery chain Greggs, which continues to expand rapidly.

McDonald's Corporation Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said it was clear that our values ​​leadership had been weakening globally in recent years. He promised the company was working to address it quickly.

