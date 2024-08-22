Djokovic-Alcaraz, Swiatek-Gauff among possible US Open finals





August 22, 2024, 12:39 PM ET

NEW YORK — Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz found themselves on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw in Thursday's draw, meaning they could meet in another major final after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.

To get there, Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed, may first have to get through a semifinal against No. 1 Jannik Sinner, whose doping case was revealed this week. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was cleared after it was determined that the use of the banned substance was unintentional, as it entered his system via a massage from his coach.

Coco Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title last year in New York, is seeded No. 3 and will open against France's Varvara Gracheva. Gauff and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka could meet in the semifinals after playing for the trophy in the 2023 final. The winner could face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the title.

The US Open begins Monday and ends September 8.

Djokovic won his men's record 24th Grand Slam singles title last year at Flushing Meadows and has remained stuck on that tally, losing to Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals, withdrawing from the French Open after injuring his right knee and losing to Alcaraz at the All England Club.

In a rematch at the Paris Games this month, Djokovic beat Alcaraz in a pair of tiebreaks to win his first Olympic gold medal.

Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, has not played since. He and Alcaraz will open the U.S. Open against players from this week's qualifying tournament in New York.

Sinner, originally from Italy, will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. Sinner, 23, won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Two former US Open women's champions who missed the tournament last year could struggle to advance out of the first round when they return.

Naomi Osaka, who won two of her four major titles at Flushing Meadows and returned this season from maternity leave, will open against No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion. Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion who has battled a series of injuries since then, faces No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini, a runner-up at this year's French Open and Wimbledon.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu opens against 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin of the United States in another first-round match between former major champions.

Among the notable first-round matchups on the men's side are No. 13 seed Ben Shelton, an American who reached the semifinals last year, who will face 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who has been given a wild card into what will be his final Grand Slam tournament before retiring. No. 18 seed Lorenzo Musetti, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and won an Olympic bronze medal for Italy, will face American Reilly Opelka.

Potential men's quarterfinal matchups could be Sinner vs. 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic vs. No. 6 Andrey Rublev, Alcaraz vs. No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev vs. 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud.

Possible women's quarterfinals include Swiatek against No. 6 Jessica Pegula, Sabalenka against Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, Gauff against two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova and 2022 Wimbledon winner No. 4 Elena Rybakina against Paolini.

