UK health regulator rejects recanemab as Alzheimer's treatment | Alzheimer's





Britain's health regulator has rejected a drug that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease because the benefits are too small to justify the cost of the treatment and patients also need to be monitored for signs of serious side effects.

Taken twice a month, recanemab clears sticky clumps of the protein amyloid beta in the brain that are thought to be the hallmark of the disease. The drug is not a cure. But in clinical trials, the treatment slowed cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s patients by 27 percent compared to a placebo.

Britain's medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), gave the drug the green light on Thursday, but health regulator the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) also ruled out making it available on the NHS.

It came just weeks after the EU's drug regulator also rejected the drug, saying the risk of serious brain swelling did not outweigh its small effect in slowing cognitive decline. It also said the drug's effect in slowing cognitive decline was small.

Nice’s decision will be a bigger blow to the companies that developed the drug, Eisai and Biogen, because the treatment has been slow to catch on in the United States, where it costs about $20,000 per patient per year. It also highlights the complexities associated with a new class of drugs that, while beneficial for early-stage patients, can have serious side effects.

Also known as Leqembi, the treatment is approved in the US, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan and South Korea. The MHRA’s approval means the UK has become the first European country to approve a drug that can treat a neurodegenerative disease, rather than its symptoms.

But Nice's refusal to allow the drug to be used on the NHS means only a small number of patients in the UK will be able to benefit and will have to buy it privately.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimers Research UK, said: “Today's news is bittersweet news for people living with Alzheimer's disease.

It is a remarkable achievement that science now offers approved treatments that not only alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, but also slow its devastating effects. But it is clear that our health system is not ready for these new Alzheimer’s drugs.

This means that, as it currently stands, people in the early stages of the disease will not be able to get recanemab through the NHS, and it will only be available to those who can pay for it privately.

Dr Samantha Roberts, Chief Executive of Nice, said: This is undoubtedly a new field of medicine that will develop rapidly.

But realistically, the benefits this first treatment provides are too small to justify the significant cost to the NHS.

It is an intensive treatment that requires patients to visit the hospital every two weeks, requires trained staff to monitor for signs of serious side effects, and costs money to purchase the medication.

Our independent committee rigorously assessed the available evidence, including the benefits to carers, but Nice must only recommend treatments that offer good value for money to taxpayers.

According to Nice, clinical trials showed lecanemab could slow cognitive decline by four to six months, but there was little evidence of long-term effects. It estimates that about 70,000 adults in the UK would have been eligible for the treatment.

Public consultation on the Nice draft guidelines closes on 20 September.

Julian Beach, MHRA’s interim executive director for healthcare quality and access, said: Approving medicines that meet acceptable standards of safety, quality and efficacy is our number one priority.

We are confident that the appropriate regulatory requirements for this medicinal product have been met, along with the conditions for approval.

As with all medical products, we will closely review the safety of this product and conduct controlled safety studies post-approval to closely monitor the benefits and risks of recanemab in clinical use.

Professor Tara Spires-Jones, from the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said the drug's launch marked a turning point, but warned it could come with dangerous side effects.

She told Radio 4's Today programme: “This is the first time we've actually been able to slow the progression of the disease. So from that perspective, it's really remarkable.

But the treatment isn't perfect. It only slows the progression of the disease moderately, has dangerous side effects, people have to be monitored very carefully, and only certain people can use the drug. So while it's good news, we have to temper our enthusiasm.

When asked what the dangerous side effects were, Spiers-Jones replied: Some people who took the drug experienced brain swelling and bleeding, and some died from these side effects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/aug/22/uk-health-regulator-rejects-lecanemab-as-treatment-for-alzheimers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos