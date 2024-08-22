UK GCSE Results Guide for Summer 2024





Today, students in England receive more than 5.6 million GCSE results. Students’ grades are determined based on their performance in examinations and assessments. These qualifications provide students with reliable evidence of their achievements to enable them to progress in education or training.

After returning to pre-pandemic standards last year, assessments continued as normal this summer. It is important that grades reflect what students know, understand, and can do so that they can make informed choices about their next steps.

Sir Ian Bowcombe CBE, Ofqual's chief regulatory officer, said: “Consistent and rigorous assessment criteria are delivering consistent results.”

This is evidence that we have re-established a pattern of reliable and trustworthy outcomes.

Key points

Evaluations continued as normal this summer, with the standards set to remain in place through the summer of 2023.

The number of GCSE candidates is over 250,000 more than in summer 2023. The number of 16-year-olds has increased since 2023, with more 16-year-olds taking GCSE English and Maths this summer. The changes to the 16-year-old cohort are reflected in the GCSE English and Maths results published today.

Overall GCSE results are similar to 2023. Grade 7 and above results are 21.7% compared to 21.6% in 2023, and Grade 4 and above results are 67.4% compared to 67.8% in 2023.

GCSE French, German and Computer Science results reflect minor adjustments made to exam boards this summer.

Today (August 22, 2024) we are publishing:

Summary of Results (below)

InfographicsGCSE results this year

Interactive visualisation of results by centre type, the diversity of school and college GCSE results, GCSE results in England, interactive map of England showing GCSE results in different subjects by grade and county, GCSE grade combinations

2024 National Examination Results

As usual, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) has published the overall and subject-specific GCSE results for England. These results are also displayed in an interactive visualisation.

Center Type Results

Ofqual has updated its interactive visualisation to show GCSE results for different types of schools and colleges, across subjects, in comparison to previous years. The centre type categories are based on the National Centre Number (NCN) register and are self-reported by schools and colleges. Our interactive visualisation only includes schools or colleges that have entries for specific subjects in each year from 2018 to 2024.

The overall results for all types of schools and colleges are broadly similar to 2023 in Year 7 and above and Year 4 and above. The same assessment methods are used for all students when they take their exams. Therefore, the differences in results are likely to reflect longer-term trends in the pattern of results across different centre types. The changes compared to 2023 reflect the achievement or changes in the groups of students taking qualifications at different centre types. For example, more students aged 16 and above took GCSEs this summer compared to 2023, and these students generally account for the majority of GCSE entries in further education institutions and colleges.

Cumulative percentage results by center type 7th grade or higher

Centre Type 2019 2023 2024 Academy 20.6 21.0 21.2 Free School 20.1 20.1 21.6 FE Established 0.9 1.0 0.8 Independent 48.1 47.5 48.4 Other 6.4 7.6 7.2 Secondary Comprehensive 18.8 19.3 19.4 Secondary Modern 12.4 12.8 12.6 Secondary Selective 58.6 59.4 60.3 6th Grade University 1.0 1.4 1.2

Cumulative percentage results by center type Grade 4 or higher

Centre type 2019 2023 2024 Academy 69.1 69.2 69.4 Free school 68.7 67.5 69.0 FE established 24.0 19.2 17.3 Independent 91.0 91.0 90.9 Other 36.6 37.6 35.3 Secondary comprehensive 67.8 68.3 68.5 Secondary modern 60.9 61.3 60.7 Secondary elective 97.0 96.8 97.0 6th grade university 30.6 24.1 24.9 Centre variability

Ofquals interactive visualisation shows the level of change in GCSE results for schools and colleges compared to 2023. We know that in any given year, individual schools and colleges may have different proportions of students achieving a particular grade compared to the previous year. This can be due to a number of factors, including differences in the composition of students entering for a particular qualification, different teaching methods, changes in teaching staff or teaching hours, and changes in the qualification.

Interactive visualizations allow users to explore differences in center outcomes across different age groups and center sizes.

GCSE French, German and Computer Science

This summer we called on exam boards to be more lenient in GCSE French, German and Computer Science.

The positive alignment for French and German follows a detailed review of the extensive evidence base as part of our work on cross-subject comparisons and our announcement in 2019 that we would align the grade standards for GCSE French and German with Spanish. Exam boards have had to make small positive alignments in French at Years 7 and 4 and German at Years 9, 7 and 4. This follows alignments for both subjects in Years 9, 7 and 4 in summer 2023. These alignments were taken into account during awards and reflected in results. We have not asked exam boards to make any further alignments in French at Year 9 this summer, as the evidence suggests that it is broadly aligned with Spanish in summer 2023.

For GCSE Computer Science, we have undertaken an extensive programme of research into the assessment criteria over time, given that the qualification has changed over a short period of time (the first award was in 2012). Our research suggests that the criteria may have become slightly more stringent between 2014 and 2019, likely due to changes in the qualification and context over this period. We have therefore asked the exam boards to award more generous awards to Year 9, Year 7 and Year 4 this summer to reflect our research findings. These minor adjustments have been taken into account in the awards and reflected in the results.

Equality analysis

In addition to the results analysis published today, Ofqual will be repeating the equality analysis that we have been publishing since 2020. Ofqual will provide this information to help you understand qualification outcomes across the sector and use it to inform policy decisions and action. This detailed analysis will consider whether the gap between outcomes for different groups of students has changed compared to previous years, controlling for a range of student characteristics. It is important that this analysis controls for as many student characteristics as possible to draw meaningful conclusions from the results. However, this means that we cannot complete this analysis before the results are published, as the final exam data is only available very close to the results date. We will publish the equality analysis as soon as possible, in the autumn.

When students take an exam, the same assessment method is applied to all students. Student performance is determined solely by the number of points achieved on the assessment, and the same rules apply to all students who obtain the same qualification. Therefore, gaps in the results of different groups of students are likely to reflect long-term trends in achievement, and any changes this year will reflect changes in achievement. Differential patterns of achievement in qualifications do not create educational gaps, but reveal them. They are an important part of the evidence needed to address such gaps.

Grade boundary

Examination boards used a combination of data and qualitative evidence to set the grade boundaries this summer. As with every year, examiner judgement played a key role. Professional examiners reviewed the quality of student work compared to the previous year.

Grade boundaries generally vary across each exam series and often across exam boards. This reflects differences in the difficulty of the assessment. If the paper is harder, the grade boundaries will be lower, and if the paper is easier, the grade boundaries will be higher. This is important to ensure that students are not disadvantaged or disadvantaged depending on the paper they take. That is, some grade boundaries will be lower than 2023, while others will be higher.

Assessments were conducted normally this summer and will remain on track starting in the summer of 2023, so students can feel confident in their grades regardless of grade boundaries or comparisons to last year.

