



Covering a third of the land mass but with only 18,600 residents, eastern Alachua County differs from the dense center of Gainesville and the fast-growing western areas of Newberry, Alachua and High Springs.

The Alachua County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) wants to further explore these differences and seek grant opportunities to assist east end residents in ways that are relevant to the region, including the cities of Hawthorne, Waldo and Micanopy.

Proposed earlier this year by a community member, the idea began as a study of the U.S. Highway 301 corridor and still retains that name, but the BOCC approved an expanded scope in August that extends to the entire East County.

Become a member

Mainstreet has no paywall, but street journalism isn’t free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible.

“It's a separate country, geologically speaking, with its own people, its own history, its own needs and its own problems,” said Sean McLendon, the county's strategic initiatives manager.

McLendon said the county compiled the initial scope and presented it to the BOCC on Aug. 8, but much of the study will evolve as the county meets with residents, community leaders and city officials.

McLendon said the study is unique in its kind, but also because of the diversity of issues it raises. Nothing is off limits, and no single county department can cover economic development, health needs, educational opportunities and infrastructure changes.

He said the study will focus on the wants and needs of residents. County staff can make educated guesses based on data and trends, but the community needs to bring to the forefront the reality of life in the area.

That's a key aspect of the fact that county staff need to have a certain degree of humility in that regard, McLendon said.

The study is expected to last several years and include three phases: the community profile in 2025, the assessment of economic and social services in 2026 and the final report in 2027.

The study could cost $500,000 depending on the need for external consultants, survey software and distribution equipment.

McLendon said the county will likely bring in consultants for temporary technical expertise on particular parts of the study. He said the exact areas where consultants will be needed depends on conversations with the community and the areas highlighted by the study.

The council's goal is to not only think about the economic imperatives of the region, but also some of the community and social needs, Mclendon said. So it's a multifaceted project.

Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said she appreciates that the county is taking its constituents' concerns seriously enough to take action. She hopes everyone can come together to make the study a success for the entire east side.

Much of this will come from community feedback to integrate data sets such as census tracts, incomes and household counts, Randall and McLendon said.

“I hope that we can all sit down at the table and figure out what our communities need, collectively and individually, and be heard and have our concerns, our messages, our issues, our thoughts, be taken seriously and implemented at the county level,” Randall said.

She added that the city of Hawthorne has already begun organizing actions around its priorities through its new strategic plan, created following a community meeting in 2023.

In the interim phase, the County wants the consultants to generate a mid-project report with a grant-ready strategy to address identified needs as well as non-grant eligible funding needs.

McLendon said the study, in addition to identifying potential grants, also provides background information that grant providers, such as the federal and state governments, want to see before approving funds.

McLendon said the county plans to start with a community meeting in October to hear what people want from the study and what options to analyze.

We can read the information and the data that they give us, but is that really the most important thing, McLendon said. It's the community aspect of it all, that meaningful engagement and conversation that we need to have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mainstreetdailynews.com/govt-politics/alachua-county-study-301-corridor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos