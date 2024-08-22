Storm Lillian hits UK on Friday – Liam Dutton – Channel 4 News





Storm Lillian is expected to hit on Friday

The Met Office predicts the storm, dubbed Lillian, will hit the UK early on Friday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

It is expected to move very quickly, but will continue to develop as it does. As a result, there is still uncertainty about the exact details surrounding the storm.

Rain and winds are expected early Friday morning, but it remains difficult to determine the exact intensity and location of the strongest winds.

Weather warnings and impacts

Rain and winds will hit across the UK, but the strongest and most damaging gusts will be concentrated in the north.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for north Wales, northern England and southernmost Scotland from 5am to 11am on Friday, and the warning could be upgraded.

In the warning area, wind gusts are expected to broadly reach 50-60 mph, with gusts as high as 80 mph possible along the most exposed coasts and hills.

Winds this strong can down trees, cause power outages and disruption to transportation, and create dangerously large waves in coastal areas.

The M6, A66 and A1(M) roads can be particularly vulnerable to strong crosswinds when many people travel over the bank holiday weekend.

Heavy rain is expected across parts of the UK, with dust storm warnings in place for parts of Scotland, which could cause localised flooding.

Why is it so unstable?

The reason for the unstable weather this week is the position and strength of the jet stream, a fast-moving belt of wind that runs about 30,000 feet in the atmosphere.

Not only has it been hovering over the UK and south of the country this week, it's also been moving at speeds of around 160mph, which wouldn't be out of place even for autumn.

This created several low-pressure areas that then moved towards us one after another.

Image: An interesting story from the tropics showing the jet stream (yellow, orange, red) How unusual would it be in August?

It is not uncommon for rainy and windy weather to occur in August. Consider, for example, the two named storms that occurred in August last year.

Storm Antony struck on August 5. Trees were blown down across railway lines in southwest England, homes in North Yorkshire had to be evacuated due to flooding, and several events were cancelled.

Storm Betty followed on August 18-19. This storm had less of an impact on the UK, but left 70,000 homes without power across Ireland.

How about public holiday weekends?

Storm Lillian will move out Friday afternoon, followed quickly by dry, bright weather.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue over the bank holiday weekend (excluding Scotland), with more showers and longer spells of rain expected, particularly in the north and west of England.

Despite rain on Saturday, southern and eastern parts of England are expected to see dry and bright weather throughout the coming week.

But wherever you are, it will be cool and refreshing. I dare say, for some people, it might feel a bit autumnal. I think it's better to leave it as is for now.

