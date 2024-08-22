Drawings, dates, cash prizes and what you need to know





The final Grand Slam tournament of the season is finally here. The stars of the Hologic WTA Tour have already started arriving in the Big Apple for the 2024 US Open.

2022 champion Iga Swiatek, last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff will be the top three seeds in the star-studded hard-court showdown at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The first US Open women's singles champion was crowned in 1887, and this year will mark the 138th edition of the sport at the prestigious event. The player who can go seven rounds without losing a single second will receive $3.6 million for her efforts.

Here are the key facts from the American major:

When does the tournament start?

The US Open main draw will begin on Monday, August 26. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, September 8.

Single qualifying began on Monday, August 19 and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, August 22.

The Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball will be used at the event.

The US Open is played in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4).

How big are the fields?

128 players will compete in the women's singles main draw, of which 104 will be directly admitted. Eight players have received wild cards into the main draw, and 16 others will earn the remaining spots by winning three qualifying matches.

The singles draw will feature 32 seeds and no team will be exempt. The women's singles champion will have to go through seven rounds before lifting the trophy.

The women's doubles main draw will feature 64 teams (57 direct entry pairs and seven invitation pairs). The doubles draw will feature 16 seeded teams and no byes. The winning team will have to advance through six rounds to claim the women's doubles title.

The mixed doubles main draw features 32 teams, of which a maximum of eight are wild cards. Eight teams will be seeded, with the champions having to advance to five rounds.

When are the finals?

The women's singles final will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The women's doubles final is currently scheduled for Friday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m., and the mixed doubles final is currently scheduled for Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. Scheduling considerations and weather delays are always possible factors in adjusting these schedules.

When do the draws take place?

The women's singles draw was revealed on Thursday, August 22 at 12:00 PM. The first round matches will pit Naomi Osaka against Jelena Ostapenko and Zheng Qinwen against Amanda Anisimova. Take a look at the full draw details here.

All matches in the lower half of the women's draw will be scheduled for Monday. All matches in the upper half of the women's draw will be scheduled for Tuesday.

2022 finalist Ons Jabeur withdrew after Thursday's draw due to injury.

The women's doubles draw will be published on Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 p.m. The mixed doubles draw will be published on Monday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Who are the defending champions?

Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in last year's singles final. Gauff became the first American teenager to win the US Open singles title since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in last year's doubles final 7-6(9), 6-3. It was Dabrowski's first Grand Slam title in women's doubles (she had previously won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles) and Routliffe's first Grand Slam title overall.

Anna Danilina teamed up with Harri Heliovaara to win the 2023 US Open mixed doubles title, defeating top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the final 6-3, 6-4. It was the first Grand Slam title for Danilina and Heliovaara.

What ranking points and prize money are at stake in the singles main draw?

First Round: 10 points | $100,000Second Round: 70 points | $140,000Third Round: 130 points | $215,000Round of 16: 240 points | $325,000Quarter-Finals: 430 points | $530,000Semi-Finals: 780 points | $1,000,000Finalist: 1,300 points | $1,800,000Champion: 2,000 points | $3,600,000

Who's playing ?

Former US Open champions in the running are Sloane Stephens (2017), Naomi Osaka (2018 and 2020), Bianca Andreescu (2019), Emma Raducanu (2021), Iga Swiatek (2022) and Coco Gauff (2023). Osaka and Andreescu received two of the eight wild cards into the main draw.

Other Grand Slam champions competing in the main draw include reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Caroline Wozniacki.

Azarenka is a three-time US Open finalist and Wozniacki also reached the US Open final in 2009.

Here are the stats for the top 16 seeds:

1. Iga SwiatekAge: 23Career singles titles: 22 (including 5 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 16-4Best US Open result: Champion (2022)Last US Open result: Round of 16 (2023)

2. Aryna SabalenkaAge: 26Career singles titles: 15 (including 2 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 21-6Best US Open result: Runner-up (2023)Last US Open result: Runner-up (2023)

3. Coco GauffAge: 20Career singles titles: 7 (including 1 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 14-4Best US Open result: Champion (2023)Last US Open result: Champion (2023)

4. Elena RybakinaAge: 25Career singles titles: 8 (3 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 4-5Best US Open result: Third round (2021, 2023)Last US Open result: Third round (2023)

5. Jasmine PaoliniAge: 28Career singles titles: 2 (including 1 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 1-4Best US Open result: Second round (2021)Last US Open result: First round (2023)

6. Jessica PegulaAge: 30Career singles titles: 6 (including 2 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 12-7Best US Open result: Quarterfinals (2022)Last US Open result: Round of 16 (2023)

7. Zheng QinwenAge: 21Career singles titles: 4 (including 2 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 6-2Best US Open result: Quarterfinals (2023)Last US Open result: Quarterfinals (2023)

8. Barbora KrejcikovaAge: 28Career singles titles: 8 (including 1 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 5-3Best US Open result: Quarterfinals (2021)Last US Open result: First round (2023)

9. Maria SakkariAge: 29Career singles titles: 2US Open main draw win-loss record: 14-9Best US Open result: Semifinals (2021)Last US Open result: First round (2023)

10. Jelena OstapenkoAge: 27Career singles titles: 8 (including 2 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 11-7Best US Open result: Quarterfinals (2023)Last US Open result: Quarterfinals (2023)

11. Danielle CollinsAge: 30Career singles titles: 4 (including 2 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 7-8Best US Open result: Round of 16 (2022)Last US Open result: Round of 2 (2023)

12. Daria KasatkinaAge: 27Career singles titles: 7 (including 1 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 11-9Best US Open finish: Round of 16 (2017, 2023)Last US Open finish: Round of 16 (2023)

13. Emma NavarroAge: 23Career singles titles: 1 (1 this year)Career US Open main draw win-loss record: 0-2Best US Open result: First round (2021, 2023)Last US Open result: First round (2023)

14. Madison KeysAge: 29Career singles titles: 8 (including 1 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 31-12Best US Open result: Runner-up (2017)Last US Open result: Semifinals (2023)

15. Anna KalinskayaAge: 25 Career singles titles: 0 US Open main draw win-loss record: 4-5 Best US Open result: Second round (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023) Most recent US Open result: Second round (2023)

16. Liudmila SamsonovaAge: 25Career singles titles: 5 (including 1 this year)US Open main draw win-loss record: 6-4Best US Open result: Round of 16 (2022)Last US Open result: Round of 3 (2023)

How has the North American Hard Court Championship gone so far this summer?

Three major events have taken place on North American hard courts so far this summer. Here are the champions and finalists:

Washington, DC (WTA 500): Paula Badosa def. Marie BouzkovaToronto (WTA 1000): Jessica Pegula def. Amanda Anisimova Cincinnati (WTA 1000): Aryna Sabalenka def. Jessica Pegula

Monterrey (WTA 500): In progress: | | Cleveland (WTA 250): In progress: | |

