Storm Lillian could bring heavy rain and 75mph winds to parts of UK | UK News





Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for tonight and Friday morning as Storm Lillian lashes parts of the UK.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts tomorrow will typically reach 50-60 mph, with some places seeing gusts exceeding 75 mph.

The gale warning is in effect across the entire northern part of England, including Yorkshire, Merseyside, Lancashire, Tyneside and Cumbria.

Areas along the north Wales coast, including Anglesey, are also under a yellow warning, as are parts of southwest Scotland near Dumfries.

British forecasters have warned of damage to buildings, disruption to travel, possible injuries from flying debris and life-threatening waves.

A high wind warning is in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

A rain warning has also been issued for Scotland, with rain warnings in place for Dumfries and Galloway and the coastal areas between Dundee and Aberdeen from 9pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, up to 5 cm of snow could fall in highlands, with 2-3 cm expected in fairly widespread areas.

Roads could be flooded and flooded, traffic could be disrupted, and some buildings could be flooded, it reported.

Storm Lillian is the first named storm since April and the fifth in 2024.

Heavy rain and strong winds continued across much of northern England and Scotland on Wednesday.

The storm could disrupt some people's public holiday plans, with the RAC estimating that 3.2 million leisure trips will be made by car on Friday, and 19.2 million over the three days.

