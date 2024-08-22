Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off at US Open SF | ATP Tour





US Open Sinner, Alcaraz on US Open SF collision course

Djokovic to face qualifier in first round

August 22, 2024

Mike Lawrence/ATP Tour

Jannik Sinner is the number one seed at the US Open. By ATP Staff

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are on a collision course in the US Open semifinals, it was announced Thursday afternoon when the draw was released.

Sinner and Alcaraz played one of the most memorable matches in recent memory in the 2022 US Open quarter-finals, when they battled late into the night for more than five hours before the Spaniard prevailed. Alcaraz went on to lift the trophy and become world number one in the ATP PIF rankings.

If they do meet this year, it will be in the semifinals. Sinner, the top seed, will open his tournament against American Mackenzie McDonald, against whom he has a 3-0 record in Lexus ATP Head2Head. Their last meeting was at last year's Rolex Paris Masters, where the Italian won in three sets.

Novak Djokovic, seeded No. 2, and Alcaraz, seeded No. 3, will both open their tournaments against qualifiers.

Sinner may need to beat former world No. 1 and 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and Alcaraz in the semifinals to reach the final of the season's final major. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, occupies the bottom half of the draw.

The Italian's first quarter of the draw is stacked with dangerous opponents. In addition to the No. 5 seed Medvedev, who will face Serbian Dusan Lajovic in the first round, other players in the quarter include 2019 Nitto ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paris Olympic fourth-place finisher Felix Auger-Aliassime, #NextGenATP stars Arthur Fils and Jakub Mensik, 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka and No. 31 seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

The first opponent Sinner could face is No.26 seed Nicolas Jarry, the Chilean big hitter, who won their only previous meeting in 2019 in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Alcaraz, winner of the last two major tournaments (Roland Garros and Wimbledon), also has a path strewn with pitfalls. If he gets past a qualifier in the first round, he will have to face the former world number 10 Denis Shapovalov or the powerful Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Jack Draper, seeded 25th, could well be a potential opponent for Alcaraz in the third round. The Briton beat the Spaniard earlier this year at Queen's Club.

Djokovic has not played since winning gold at the Paris Olympics. He will therefore try to immediately regain his form at Flushing Meadows against a qualifier. The four-time US Open winner will then face his compatriot Laslo Djere or Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. Last year, Djere took a two-set lead against Djokovic in the third round of this tournament before losing in five sets.

First-round matches to watch include Wimbledon semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti against the big-serving Reilly Opelka and last year's US Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton against 2020 champion Dominic Thiem, who retires later this year.

