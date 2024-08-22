



The UK government has rejected calls to restore free movement between the UK and the EU for 18-30 year olds, dashing hopes of campaigners seeking to regain pre-Brexit freedoms.

Earlier this year, the EU proposed a deal that would allow young Europeans to work, study and volunteer in the UK, with British youth also signing reciprocal arrangements for up to three years. But the Conservative government and the opposition Labour party rejected it.

On Thursday, a government spokesman denied a Times report that the Labour government was reconsidering the plans: “We are not considering an EU-wide youth mobility scheme and freedom of movement will not return.

A Downing Street source said: “We are not considering that at all.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to reset relations with Brussels, but pro-European campaigners believe Labour will have to make concessions on this issue.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said the policy was widely seen as popular across the country. She said the youth mobility scheme would not only lift the Brexit brake on the future of young Britons, but also show the EU that Britain was open for business once again.

A recent poll by the group More in Common found that 58% of people thought the UK-EU youth mobility scheme was a good idea, while only 10% thought it was a bad idea. Even supporters of Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s right-wing party, generally liked the scheme.

But ministers remain reluctant to sign up to anything that suggests a wider retreat from Brexit, as Starmer pledged to back the 2016 referendum result on leaving the EU.

Labour wants to improve relations with Brussels through a range of amendments to the Brexit deal, including a veterinary agreement to reduce checks on UK exports and a reciprocal agreement to allow professional qualifications to be used in both the EU and the UK.

But Starmer’s team has consistently said Britain will not rejoin the single market or customs union, and will not accept freedom of movement – ​​immigration was one of the biggest factors in the 52-48 vote to leave the EU eight years ago.

Starmer is expected to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen next month, but formal talks are unlikely to begin until late autumn, when the new commissioners are in place.

The committee said it expected further developments.[ing] He stressed that Brussels would only engage in negotiations on youth mobility after EU member states had approved the proposals, although he would maintain links with the new British government.

Officials in Brussels have stressed that the EU has no intention of renegotiating many elements of the Brexit relationship until existing agreements are fully implemented.

Mark English, a UK policy expert at the campaign group European Movement, said: [UK] The government is simply accepting the details of a proposal that has yet to win the support of EU member states.

But ignoring the concept of reciprocal youth mobility will only disappoint young Britons who face a range of economic hardships and a narrowing of their horizons due to Brexit.

In April, the European Commission published proposals for a wide-ranging reciprocal travel arrangement that would allow anyone aged 18 to 30 to travel between the UK and EU countries. The rejected proposals suggested there should be no caps or quotas on the number of young people who can travel, and no visa or health surcharges. It also included a proposal to allow EU students to enter UK universities for a domestic fee of €7.50, with international fees potentially being double or triple that amount.

The UK already has limited youth mobility agreements with more than 10 countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Taiwan. Conditions vary from state to state, but applicants can pay for a 298 visa, which lasts up to two years, and pay a 776 surcharge to save $2,530 and qualify for NHS coverage.

Some countries offer unlimited quotas, while others have caps on the number of applicants who can apply for a visa by voting. Selected applicants can study, work, and even start small businesses, but the system does not grant residency or the right to bring family members.

Senior British officials have said any deal with the EU will require a compromise between Britain's more restrictive approach and Brussels' ambitions for a deal that gives it greater freedoms.

Several EU countries, including Spain and Germany, were tempted by the UK's offer of a bilateral deal, but have now decided that youth mobility should be an issue that all member states should address equally.

Luke Featherbridge, communications director at travel agent association Abta, said the number of Britons working in the travel industry in Europe had fallen by 69% since Brexit.

He added that it was important to stress that the Youth Mobility Agreement was not the same as freedom of movement. We have an existing Youth Mobility Agreement and no one can reasonably claim that it is equivalent to the EU’s right to freedom of movement.

