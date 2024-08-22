'It Ends With Us' Surpasses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office





Sony/Wayfarer Studios’ It Ends with Us continues to thrive, crossing the $200 million mark at the global box office. Including Wednesday’s figures, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, produced by and starring Blake Lively, has earned $204.4 million worldwide, including $106.7 million domestically and $97.7 million internationally.

The box office is not yet ready, with several countries yet to start production. Italy pulled out on Wednesday, while China, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea and Japan are still on deck.

Directed by and starring Justin Baldoni, the $25 million co-production has become the biggest female-led film of 2024 and the biggest romantic drama since 2018's A Star Is Born. It has already surpassed the total worldwide grosses of other major female-led films, including The Lost City, Girl on the Train and Where the Crawdads Sing.

The global milestone comes after It Ends with Us hit $100 million at the domestic box office earlier this week, in just 11 days.

When It Ends with Us began its global rollout two weeks ago, it did so with an $80 million global launch and with just 68% of its overseas footprint covered.

Lively was instrumental in It Ends with Us creatively, and Sony is also getting plaudits for an ultimately perfect release date, falling two weeks after Deadpool & Wolverine — starring Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds — and in a market that was craving an adult film aimed at women.

Here are the top 10 foreign markets to date: UK ($17.2 million), Australia ($10.1 million), Mexico ($8.4 million), Brazil ($7 million), Germany ($6.5 million), Spain ($4.2 million), France ($3.2 million), Netherlands ($3 million), Saudi Arabia ($2.4 million) and Sweden ($2.3 million).

