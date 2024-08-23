KO PING CHUNG CONTINUES TITLE DEFENSE IN ROUND OF 64 AT 2024 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP





Defending champion Ko Ping Chung advances to the last 64 of the 2024 US Open Championship, joining five-time US Open champion Shane Van Boening, as well as elite players Fedor Gorst, Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Joshua Filler, Jayson Shaw and Ko Pin Yi.

This year marks the 47th edition of the prestigious US Open Championship, which returns to Harrahs Resort for the fourth consecutive year in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission, as well as renowned broadcasters Sky Sports and DAZN.

LIVE SCORES/BRACKETS

Defending champion Ko Ping Chung confidently secured his place in the last 64 by beating Fitim Haradinaj 9-4, while his brother, Ko Pin Yi, also progressed without any problems, overcoming Toh Lian Han with a 9-3 victory.

Shane Van Boening's quest for a sixth US Open title gained significant momentum after his triumphs on days two and three to reach the round of 32. With his precise execution of safety shots in his match against Imran Majid, the South Dakota Kid established an early 3-0 lead, which he held on to seal a 9-5 victory.

Meanwhile, four former US Open champions, Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Joshua Filler, Jayson Shaw and Carlo Biado, faced unexpected obstacles in their run to the next stage, all losing in their opening matches. However, each of them found redemption in the losers' qualifying round, with Eagle Eye Shaw leading the way, beating Hunter Lombardo 9-7.

Carlo Biado followed Shaw's lead, bouncing back in impressive fashion with a dominant 9-1 win over Jerry Arvelaez. Filler, living up to his nickname The Killer, put in a fierce performance, blanking Jeremy Sossei 9-0 to join former world champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, who bounced back with a 9-5 win over Georgi Georgiev in his second match.

World champion and world number one Fedor Gorst also struggled in his first match, losing to Ukraine's Vitaliy Patsura 9-4. However, Gorst quickly rectified his previous performance, winning solidly 9-6 against American Payne McBride, continuing his quest for his first US Open title.

Max Lechner cruised into the round of 32 with ease thanks to a decisive 9-2 win over American Donny Mills. Unfortunately, his World Cup of Billiards partner Albin Ouschan was not as successful, losing 9-2 to Canadian Alex Pagulayan. However, Ouschan bounced back alongside fellow Austrian Mario He, as both won their final matches against Luong Duc Thien and Toh Lian Han, respectively.

Earl Strickland's quest for a sixth title ended in disappointing fashion when he lost to Filipino Marvin Asis 8-5 in the losers' qualifier. He was joined by Mieszko Fortunski, Tyler Styer, Darren Appleton and Billy Thorpe on day three.

Live scoring, rack by rack, will be available throughout the event at www.wntlivescores.com.

Session TimesAll times are local time (EDT)

Days 1-4 (August 19-22) – 256 in the last 16 daysFrom 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Days 5-6 (August 23-24) – Last 16 to winner Saturday, August 10 10am to 2:30pm / 4:30pm to 9pm Sunday, August 11 10am to 2:30pm / 4:30pm to 7:30pm

