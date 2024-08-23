'Traitors' Celebrity Edition, Season 4 Airs on BBC UK





British fans of 'Traitors' are in for a treat today as the BBC confirmed a fourth season and a celebrity edition of the hit show.

The news, revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival today, comes ahead of the show's third season, which has already been filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

There are no confirmed contestants or airdates for Season 4, which will consist of nine episodes and will be a 12-episode series.

The British version of the psychological game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3Media.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, BBC’s head of entertainment, said: “Traitors has established itself as an unmissable highlight this year and the news that the BBC is returning with a fourth instalment, featuring a new celebrity cast, will take the series to a whole new level. “It will once again be exciting for our viewers to see who can outwit, outsmart and outlast the other characters. The mind games are on!”

“We’re thrilled to be inviting celebrities into our castle to play games,” said Mike Cotton, Studio Lambert’s non-scripted creative director and executive producer of “The Traitors.” “Seeing their faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cape will make for unmissable TV, and a double treat for fans.” [Season] 4 confirmed. There's still plenty of interesting betrayals and deception to come in the Highlands… Claudia's going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

The companion podcast, “The Traitors: Uncloaked,” will also feature 12 new episodes from Listen, a podcast agency hosted by comedian Ed Gamble.

“The Traitors” was originally produced in the Netherlands by IDTV. All3Media represents the global rights for format and tape sales.

At the Edinburgh panel, the BBC also announced a new sitcom, Can You Keep a Secret?, starring Dawn French, and a new two-part documentary, Signs for Living, from Rogan Productions, featuring Rose Ayling-Ellis, who guides a group of older people through learning British Sign Language.

“Can You Keep a Secret” stars French as a belligerent grandmother who commits insurance fraud. It was written and produced by Simon Mayhew-Archer (“This Country”) and also stars Mark Heap (“Friday Night Dinner”).

Another piece of news from the panel was that the BBC's hit dance show “Strictly Come Dancing” will be broadcast live in British Sign Language for the first time in its 20-year history. The show already offers audio description and subtitles.

Ayling-Ellis' documentary and the addition of BSL to Strictly are both part of next year's BBC British Sign Language season, which aims to celebrate sign language.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/global/the-traitors-uk-celebrity-edition-bbc-claudia-winkleman-1236114927/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos