UK minister rules out joining EU youth mobility scheme | Brexit





Ministers have reiterated their opposition to any deal with Brussels allowing young people to live and work in EU countries, after a report suggested some of these elements could be agreed as part of wider negotiations.

The Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed government sources, that British ministers had accepted that they would have to make concessions on parts of the proposed reciprocal youth mobility system if they were to reach a deal on other areas, such as easing controls on British food imports to the EU.

If we are serious about resetting our relationship with the EU, we must be prepared to give them some of what they want, the source told the newspaper.

But a government spokesperson said they were not considering it. They said they were not considering it, had no plans to do so, and were working on it.

Asked whether the issue was likely to come up in future negotiations with the EU, he said: “Our negotiating team has set very clear boundaries and there is nothing in our preparatory work related to this.”

While Labour has been adamant that it will never oversee restoring free movement of people, the idea of ​​a youth mobility scheme that would allow EU citizens under the age of 30 to work and study in the UK for a period of time would be more similar to the deals the UK has with countries such as Australia.

In April, the EU formally proposed negotiating a bloc-wide youth mobility programme, but Labour and Rishi Sunak, then Conservative Prime Minister, immediately rejected it.

According to sources, the proposal, which came out of nowhere, was an attempt by the European Commission to block Britain's unilateral attempt to strike a deal with six countries, including France, Spain and Germany.

France in particular has maintained its position that Britain should not be allowed to choose its access to the EU as it pleases after Brexit.

Another obvious stumbling block to the EU's proposal is the element that would require UK and EU students to re-enroll in the other's university for four years.

This means EU students at UK universities will pay significantly lower fees. UK university leaders say they cannot afford the extra costs and cannot see how Labour will fund the grants. Sources say a three-year version would do nothing to address the financial burden.

The Liberal Democrats urged the government on Thursday to agree a youth-based mutual scheme. The party’s foreign affairs spokeswoman, Leila Moran, said it would rebuild the relationship with the EU and give our young people fantastic opportunities to live and work across Europe, while also giving a much-needed boost to the UK economy, particularly the hospitality sector.

Outlining the Brussels proposal in April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan would be an area where close cooperation was possible.

“The youth mobility issue benefits both generations,” she said. “The more youth mobility there is on both sides of the Channel, the better the next generation will know each other and the more likely they are to have good relations.”

