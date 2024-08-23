Unions challenge Labour, call for UK public sector pay recovery





Stay up to date with free updates

Sign up to myFT Digest to get UK Jobs straight to your inbox.

The trade union conference is expected to call on Britain's new Labour government to restore wages to make up for a decade of public sector real wage cuts.

Tensions between Labour and its union allies have been compounded by the demands, following a series of pay talks between Sir Keir Starmouth's administration and striking workers in industries ranging from health to rail.

Matt Lack, the fire brigade leader who holds the TUC's rotating presidency, told the Financial Times that he expected delegates at the umbrella body's annual conference next month to demand broad pay rises that would outpace inflation.

The resolution, championed by the PCS union representing 200,000 public sector workers, claims wages have fallen by an average of 1.5 per cent a year since 2011.

We urge the restoration of public sector wages to be a central feature of the campaign for the new government.

Labour has close ties to the unions that founded the party to represent workers for more than a century, but demanding higher pay would clash with ministers’ attempts to rein in Britain’s ailing public finances.

Matt Wrack is Rotating President of TUC Mark Thomas/Alamy.

Economists estimate that each percentage point increase in public-sector pay would cost taxpayers about $2.5 billion.

To restore public sector payrolls to 2011 levels in real terms, they would theoretically need to increase by 21 percent, or more than $50 billion.

However, PCS said it does not advocate a specific figure because pay increases can vary depending on civil servant rank.

We believe the government should invest in wages to raise living standards to a reasonable level, the union said. We won't put a number on it.

A TUC spokesperson said the body would not be making an official comment on the matter.

The PCS, led by Fran Heathcote, is one of Britain's most left-wing unions, but last year the TUC backed three separate motions demanding pay restoration, including one supporting a guaranteed indexed pay restoration for civil servants.

The Conservative government ignored this demand, like many others the TUC has made over the past 14 years.

Fran Heathcote, general secretary of the PCS union, is leading the campaign to restore wages. Steve Taylor/SOPA/Shutterstock

But since the Starmer government came to power in July, the union movement has grown in influence and Labour's approach to industrial relations is likely to prove one of its biggest early challenges.

Under the previous Conservative government, Britain suffered a wave of industrial unrest, real wages were eroded by the highest inflation in a generation, and public finances were austere.

The wage recovery issue was at the heart of a bitter dispute among junior doctors that led to 11 strikes over 18 months.

Doctors affiliated with the British Medical Association are demanding pay rises of up to 35 per cent to make up for pay rises that have been below inflation for the past 15 years.

suggestion

The BMA is holding a vote of its members after the government proposed a two-year 22 per cent pay deal.

Meanwhile, GPs in Britain began an industrial strike this month.

And the government this month offered British locomotive drivers a pay rise of more than 14 per cent over three years, following talks with rail union Aslef.

But Athletics have since announced a series of strikes on main roads along England's east coast over the weekend amid fresh disputes over a breakdown in industrial relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6b770449-45d4-489e-8da7-32c3efc156f1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos