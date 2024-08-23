Novak Djokovic to play US Open first round on Monday, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to compete on Tuesday | ATP Tour





Djokovic to play US Open first round on Monday, Sinner and Alcaraz to face off on Tuesday

The order of the matches has not yet been revealed.

August 22, 2024

2024 Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open this year. By ATP Staff

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic will begin his US Open on Monday, while world number one Jannik Sinner and 2022 defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will begin their tournaments on Tuesday.

The full order of play for Monday's match has not yet been determined, but Djokovic and the bottom half of the draw will face off on Day 1, followed by the top half of the draw on Day 2.

In the bottom half of the draw on Monday, Djokovic will face a qualifier, fourth seed Alexander Zverev will play Emil Ruusuvuori, sixth seed Andrey Rublev will face Thiago Seyboth Wild and Casper Ruud will try to get past a qualifier.

In the top half of the draw on Tuesday, Sinner will face Mackenzie McDonald for the fourth time in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series (Sinner leads 3-0), Alcaraz will face a qualifier, former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will face Dusan Lajovic and seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz will open against a qualifier.

All matches in the lower half of the women's singles draw will be played on Monday and the top half will be played on Tuesday.

No men's or women's doubles will be played before Wednesday.

