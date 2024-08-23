UK must curb rising racist hate speech from politicians and public figures | UN says | Far-right





A UN agency has said Britain must take action to curb a surge in the use of racist hate speech by British politicians and celebrities.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination recommended in its report that ministers should adopt comprehensive measures to suppress and combat racist hate speech and xenophobic discourse by politicians and public figures, and ensure that such cases are effectively investigated and sanctioned.

Committee members declined to identify the politicians or celebrities who made the comments that the committee was concerned about, but added that there were so many credible reports of racist comments from high-profile figures that there was little doubt the problem was serious in the UK.

The committee published a report on Friday following a four-year review of Britain's record on tackling racism, highlighting “deeply worrying signs” of racism in the country, particularly racial profiling in stop-and-search practices and excessive and lethal use of force by law enforcement.

Commissioners expressed particular concern about the increased strip searches of children by law enforcement officers, particularly those of African descent, and the increased police presence in schools with large numbers of minority children.

The report recommended that the government take steps to address excessive policing of schools with high proportions of minority students, and adopt and strengthen laws and other measures to explicitly ban strip searches of children.

Officials were trying to understand the deteriorating trend in Britain’s record on tackling racism since the UN agency last published its study in 2016. They pointed to renewed concerns about repeated acts of racism, violence and hate speech by far-right and white supremacists targeting ethnic and ethno-religious minorities, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. They were concerned about an increase in xenophobic rhetoric in print and broadcast media and on social media.

The committee praised the swift action taken by authorities in response to the riots earlier this month. But Gn Kut, a Turkish academic and member of the UN committee who leads the study on Britain, said there was a link between racist rhetoric from politicians and the recent riots.

He said there is a direct link between public figures’ actions and racism. We have seen some examples of this in the UK. There is a direct link between what politicians and public figures say and what happens afterward.

The committee found that Britain had yet to address the legacy of its imperial and colonial past and had failed to include a balanced historical account of colonialism and slavery in schools' curricula during the British Empire and colonial rule.

It found that the legacy of colonialism and slavery continues to fuel racism, bigotry, racial stereotypes and racial discrimination.

The UK should formally apologise for its involvement in slavery and promise reparation, the committee said. It should also acknowledge past wrongs and step up efforts to raise awareness of the impact of colonialism and slave trafficking and their relevance to present-day manifestations of systemic racism.

The committee also expressed concerns about the complexity of the Windrush compensation scheme, which it said placed an undue burden on claimants, and the significant negative impact that hostile environment legislation would have on the Windrush generation.

Sunder Katvala, director of the Institute for Future Medicine, a think tank that studies immigration, integration and race, said politicians' use of terms like “invaders” and “illegal immigrants”, slogans like “stop the boats” and categorizing male refugees as “men of fighting age” were likely justifying a violent response.

He said it gives people the power to say that if government can't solve a problem, they should solve it themselves.

All member states are regularly reviewed by the United Nations to assess their compliance with international conventions on the elimination of racial discrimination. Much of the research for this study was compiled by the outgoing Conservative government, and the UK’s official response to the UN’s preliminary findings was also provided by that government.

The response states that the UK is taking steps to address negative inequalities wherever they exist, and that the recent rise in hate crimes recorded by police is likely to be due to improvements in police recording practices and better identification of what constitutes a hate crime.

A government spokesman said on Friday: “There is no excuse for the hate, violence and intimidation we have seen online and on the streets. This was not a legitimate protest, this was a violent assault, and that is why we have taken the strongest possible action to ensure that those directly or indirectly involved in the disorder by inciting hatred are brought to justice in the fullest sense of the law.

