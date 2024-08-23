Carol Bourdain's views on the British riots, the working class and vulgarity





Carol Boderman, a McTaggart alternative lecturer, has declared that the TV industry must accept some responsibility for its role in the recent UK riots.

The former Countdown icon has taken aim at the industry's treatment of working class voices, which is the theme of this year's Edinburgh TV Festival, and the ways in which mainstream media and public broadcasters have failed the country.

Bordemann, who has become politically active in recent years, doesn't hesitate to point to the recent riots as an example.

She said: “After 14 years of austerity and lies from the privileged political class, this country has gone to pieces and the TV industry has to take some of the blame for that, including the riots. We were the ones who set the message, we were trying to dictate the national conversation and how responsible were we for that message? In many ways we were not. In some cases we could even say reckless.”

Vorderman spoke of the “normalisation” of controversial politicians such as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year. ITV boss Kevin Lygo faced tough questioning about Farage earlier this week, with his host Rhianna Dhillon challenging him, saying she “wouldn’t exist” if anti-immigrant politicians like Farage had their way.

The UK riots, which began earlier this month after three children were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, came amid a flurry of misinformation and interference from the likes of Elon Musk. Protests erupted across the country, many met with counter-protests, and the situation led to a reckoning with the marginalization of South Asian voices in the TV industry.

Mr Borderman, who worked on Channel 4's Countdown for 26 years and now presents a radio show on LBC, said the far right had stepped in to fill the vacuum left by the broadcasters.

“You can’t say that an industry that has the power to create conversations is not responsible for anything,” she added. “The two simply don’t fit together.”

She said social media filled that void, describing herself as “an old bird with an iPhone reaching people who felt like they didn't have a political voice for the last two years.”

She gave a passionate speech about how TV was failing the working class and deepening regional inequality, two days after James Graham made working-class representation a central theme of his MacTaggert.

“There is a lot of regional pride,” Vorderman said. “Our industry is more London-centric than ever before.”

She added: “I hope this year's TV Festival will make you think seriously about your own perceptions and ask yourself questions about class, opportunity and your responsibility to the future of this country. I hope that from now on you will travel more around the UK rather than just going to Edinburgh once a year and that you will deliberately hold conferences in different cities around the country. Because if you don't, sadly, the industry will only go in one direction.”

She was speaking on the same day as consumer advocate Martin Lewis, who criticised “poor” pay and working conditions on British TV.

