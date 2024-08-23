AstraZeneca threatens to shift UK vaccine production to US





AstraZeneca has warned it may move its vaccine manufacturing facility from Merseyside to Philadelphia amid deadlock in talks with the Labour government over a cut in state funding promised to its vaccine project.

According to a government briefing, Chancellor Rachel Reeves plans to reduce the state funding provided to UK pharmaceutical companies’ vaccination centres, which would mean cutting the amount promised by the previous Conservative government from around $90 million to $40 million.

The previous proposal included up to $70 million in grants to develop the existing AstraZeneca vaccine facility in Speke and $20 million in research and development support from the U.K. Health Security Agency, according to a person briefed on the matter.

A senior AstraZeneca executive has told British government officials that the company is considering moving its planned vaccine operation to Philadelphia, a city in the United States where there is generous financial support for industrial projects.

AstraZeneca has also suggested manufacturing in India, where it has produced vaccines in the past, according to people briefed on the discussions.

The Conservative government announced in March that AstraZeneca would invest £450 million in research, development and manufacturing of the new vaccine at Speke.

The Financial Times reported at the time that the company was seeking up to $100 million in state aid.

The possibility that Britain will withdraw some of the funding as part of a Treasury review of the previous government’s financial decisions contrasts with the significant concessions offered by US President Joe Biden as part of his industrial strategy.

Shadow tech secretary Andrew Griffiths, who was involved in the original deal with AstraZeneca, said it would be a major step backwards for the UK if the new government failed to increase its funding offer.

He added: “It is important that the UK remains central to life sciences, which is the most valuable listed company in the UK and one of the most valuable sectors.”

A person briefed on the discussions between the company and the government said: “As far as AstraZeneca is concerned, they were promised by the previous administration that all of this was in the bag,” adding that the company was not happy with the proposed deal.

The person said the UK could end up importing vaccines rather than exporting them, potentially losing a lot of its sovereign capabilities, as AstraZeneca is likely to produce the vaccine overseas.

The company established a vaccine division after developing a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University.

The company withdrew the vaccine in May, citing lower demand for the drug due to other treatments available to combat new coronavirus variants.

The vaccine has been shown to be generally safe and effective, but a rare outbreak of blood clots in 2021 led European authorities to restrict its use in younger people, damaging confidence in the vaccine.

AstraZeneca's existing speak site will be used to make a nasal flu vaccine called FluMist.

AstraZeneca said: We are committed to pursuing opportunities in Speke and are in constructive discussions with the UK government. There are no ongoing discussions in the US or India.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We are committed to making the UK one of the best places in the world to develop and manufacture new, innovative medicines and we are in positive discussions with AstraZeneca to support this planned investment in Speke.

