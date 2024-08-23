UK extends eVisa to new biometric customers





Biometric Residence Permits (BRP), passport vignettes or wet ink stamps are some of the physical documents that are no longer required. For example, if you have been granted a visa to stay in the UK for more than six months to work or study, you will now need to create a UKVI online account to access your eVisa. This account acts as an online record of your immigration status. For example, if you have been granted a visa to stay in the UK for less than six months as a tourist, you do not need to create a UKVI account.

High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMB OBE said:

We are constantly innovating to make it easier for Pakistanis to travel to the UK. This new use of technology will streamline key parts of the visa process, make it more secure and reduce reliance on paper documents.

The process is free, secure and simple. For more information, including how to create an account, visit gov.uk/eVisa. You should not travel to the UK until you have received your passport and a valid UK visa from a Visa Application Centre (VAC). Updating your physical document to an eVisa will not affect your immigration status or your conditions of permission to enter or remain in the UK.

You will still need to obtain a BRP when you arrive in the UK. All BRP cards are valid until 31 December 2024, but expiry of your BRP card will not affect your immigration status. You can use your BRP card to create a UKVI account and access your eVisa. You must continue to carry your BRP with you until it expires and take it with you when travelling abroad to prove your permission to return to the UK.

For further information, visit Online Immigration Status (eVisa) – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

