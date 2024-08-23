National Voting Intentions for the US Presidential Election (August 21)





The U.S. election is less than two and a half months away. As Labor Day approaches, this week we asked 1,500 Americans how they plan to vote in November's general election.

Our latest poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump by 3% nationally, two points higher than our last national poll released earlier this week.

After weighting by respondents’ self-reported likelihood of voting, 47% (+2) of Americans say they will vote for Kamala Harris, while 44% () say they will vote for Donald Trump. 3% () will vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., their lowest percentage in our poll to date, and an additional 4% (-2) say they don’t know who they will vote for.

5% (+1) of Trump 2020 voters now say they will vote for Harris, and 4% (-2) of Biden 2020 voters now say they will vote for Trump. Donald Trump retains the support of 89% (-1) of those who voted for him in 2020, while 89% (+6) of those who voted for Joe Biden in the last presidential election say they will vote for Kamala Harris.

The economy is by far the most important issue for a majority of voters (38%). Abortion (16%) and immigration (11%) are the second and third most frequently cited issues, respectively.

Weighted by the probability of voting, and excluding undecided voters, 85% of likely voters say their vote is certain, compared to 15% who believe it could still change.

Similar numbers of likely Trump voters (87%) and Harris voters (88%) also say their vote is certain. 13% of likely Trump voters say their vote could still change, while 12% of likely Harris voters also say their vote could still change.

Among likely voters who do not currently intend to vote for Trump, 20% say they definitely (7%) or maybe (13%) see themselves voting for Trump in November, while the overwhelming majority (80%) say they definitely do not see themselves doing so.

Among likely voters who do not intend to vote for Harris, a slightly higher 25% say they can definitely (10%) or maybe (15%) see themselves voting for her. Even so, 75% of those who say they do not intend to vote for Harris say they absolutely cannot see themselves voting for her.

When asked whether they would vote for more change or more of the same, 80% of voters said they would prefer to vote for more change, while 14% would like to vote for more of the same.

The vast majority of both Trump (89%) and Harris (76%) likely voters say they would prefer to vote for more change, though the two groups are likely to have different opinions about who will be the change candidate in the next election, a former president or the current vice president.

Finally, in terms of net approval ratings, Kamala Harris holds a net approval rating among American voters of +6%, with 49% of Americans having a favorable opinion of the Democratic candidate and 43% having an unfavorable opinion.

In contrast, Donald Trump has a negative net approval rating of -3%, with 47% of Americans having an unfavorable opinion of the former president and current Republican candidate and 44% having a favorable opinion.

Among the candidates of the different parties for vice-president, Democrat Tim Walz (+10%) has a net approval rating 15 points higher than that of Republican JD Vance (-5%).

President Joe Biden enjoys a net approval rating of -3%, with 43% of Americans now having a favorable opinion of the president and 46% having an unfavorable opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/us-presidential-election-national-voting-intention-21-august/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

