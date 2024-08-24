Mexico lashes out at U.S. ambassadors' comments on proposed judicial reform | Politics News





Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, criticized the United States for recent comments that portrayed its proposed judicial reform as a risk to Mexican democracy.

At a morning news conference Friday, Lopez Obrador called such criticism disrespectful to Mexico's national sovereignty.

I hope this doesn't happen again, he said.

The Mexican government also announced that it would send a diplomatic note saying that the U.S. comments represent unacceptable interference and a violation of Mexico's sovereignty.

The government's response came a day after U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar warned that proposed judicial changes, which include electing judges, could threaten historic trade relations between the two countries.

Democracies cannot function without a strong, independent and uncorrupted judiciary, Salazar told reporters.

He added that the proposed overhaul would help cartels and other bad actors take advantage of inexperienced judges with political motivations and create both economic and political turbulence for years to come.

Salazar said Friday that his comments, poorly received in a country where the United States has a long history of interfering in internal affairs, were made in the spirit of collaboration.

“I am fully prepared to engage in dialogue with Mexican leaders on the direct election of judges and to exchange views on different models,” the US ambassador said in a social media post explaining his position.

Lopez Obrador, a populist president often criticized for his attacks on independent regulatory agencies, has long been at odds with Mexico's judiciary.

He claims that judges are part of a mafia that opposes him. He has presented his judicial reform as a way to end corruption in the courts.

Under his plan, the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government could appoint virtually anyone with a law degree to serve as a judge.

These candidates would then be reviewed by special committees set up by each branch to ensure that they had the necessary qualifications to hold office. Finally, the candidates would be put to a popular vote.

The judicial reform still needs to be approved: the country's newly elected Congress will take office on September 1.

But Lopez Obrador has made the proposal a major goal of his six-year presidential term. He is due to leave office on September 30, and his successor, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, will be sworn in the following day.

Sheinbaum defended the proposal, and the coalition led by Lopez Obradors Morena's party holds a supermajority in the lower house of Congress.

A constitutional change is needed for the judicial plan to be adopted, which requires a two-thirds majority in both houses.

But critics fear the changes are an attempt by Lopez Obrador to weaken the independence of the judiciary.

This week, federal court workers, judges and academics went on strike to protest judicial reforms they say would pave the way for the courts to be packed with politically biased judges.

They also warned that judicial reform could give the Morena party control of all three branches of government and deal a blow to checks and balances.

Julio Rios Figueroa, a law professor at the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) in Mexico City, told Al Jazeera journalist Joseph Stepansky earlier this week that the reforms could even destabilize the justice system.

The concerns I have expressed regarding the direct election of judges are part of a spirit of collaboration. As partners, we seek an honest and open dialogue to continue the great democratic and economic progress we have made (I open thread 1/3).

Ambassador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) August 23, 2024

According to Rios Figueroa, this measure will cause administrative chaos and uncertainty in many areas. It will also end judicial independence and autonomy in Mexico.

U.S. Ambassador Salazar expressed similar concerns Thursday, while acknowledging the need to address corruption in the Mexican government.

The direct election of judges represents a risk for the functioning of Mexican democracy and for the integration of the American, Mexican and Canadian economies, he said Thursday.

Canadian Ambassador to Mexico Graeme Clark also criticized the judicial reform at an event Thursday.

“My investors are worried. They want stability. They want a justice system that works if something goes wrong,” he said.

Clark said, however, that the Canadian and Mexican governments have excellent relations and that he was simply conveying investors' concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/23/mexico-lashes-out-at-us-ambassadors-comments-on-proposed-judicial-reform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos