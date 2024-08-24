Time for US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, Powell says | US Economy





The time has come for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, its chairman said, hailing progress in the battle to bring down inflation from its highest level in a generation.

With price growth now on a sustainable path back to normal levels, Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank is ready to start cutting rates starting next month.

The U.S. labor market, which quickly recovered from the damage done during the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, creating millions of jobs, now faces greater downside risks, he acknowledged. Unemployment rose last month.

But Powell said he was confident there was good reason to believe inflation could fall further without harming the world's largest economy if the Fed acts now.

The time has come for monetary policy to adjust, Powell said at the annual central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. The direction is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.

Two years ago, as inflation soared during the pandemic, Fed officials rushed to cool the U.S. economy by raising rates to their highest level in two decades. Now, price growth is slowing: It rose to an annual rate of 2.9% in July, after declining from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022. The Fed is preparing to cut rates, but has not yet done so.

Officials hope to guide the United States toward a soft landing that would normalize inflation and avoid recession. The Fed's goal is to achieve 2% inflation.

The central bank's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for September, and it is widely expected to cut rates for the first time since Covid-19 emerged four years ago.

In contrast to Powell's comments, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that the UK economy still faces risks from high inflation that could require interest rates to remain high for longer.

“It's too early to declare victory,” he said Friday at the Jackson Hole summit. “We have to be careful because the work is not done and we are not back to the goal in a sustainable way.”

The UK central bank cut interest rates for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, slashing borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point to 5%. The European Central Bank also cut interest rates in June, but has since kept its main policy rates unchanged.

UK inflation rose above the Bank's 2% target in July, reaching 2.2%. The Bank warned that UK inflation could peak at around 2.75%, before falling below the target within two years.

Bailey warned, however, that continued inflationary pressures were to be feared amid structural changes in the labour market. Sterling rose about 1% against the US dollar on international currency markets, to around $1.32, after the two central bankers' comments.

In recent months, Fed critics have accused the central bank of sitting back and derailing the U.S. economy amid unease about its direction. The release of a surprisingly weak July jobs report, released a day after the Fed again kept rates on hold, triggered a fleeting wave of global selling.

There has been a marked slowdown in the labor market, Powell said Friday in Jackson Hole, noting that job creation has slowed, job vacancies have declined and wage increases have slowed. We do not want or welcome another slowdown in the labor market.

ignore newsletter promotion

Subscribe to Business Today

Get ready for the workday, we'll bring you all the business news and analysis you need every morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

The Fed will do everything it can to support the labor market as it lowers rates, he said. With appropriate monetary policy easing, there is good reason to believe the economy will return to 2% inflation while maintaining a strong labor market.

Stocks rose as he spoke. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1%.

On Wall Street, analysts and economists have spent months trying to predict how quickly and how much the Fed will eventually cut rates.

The Fed has waited far too long, according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who called the central bank's change in tone surprising since its June meeting, when it also held rates steady.

Today’s speech was welcome, but it would have been much better for the economy if the Fed had given less importance to a few disappointing inflation numbers and eased policy in June, Shepherdson said. March would have been even better, but policymakers are so determined not to be surprised by another unexpected inflation that they waited until the risk had become small.

In his speech Friday, Powell looked back to 2021, when he and many economists argued that inflation was a transitory consequence of fluctuations in supply and demand triggered by the pandemic, restrictions and lockdowns.

The good ship Transitory was crowded, with most of the traditional analysts and central bankers from advanced economies on board, he recalled. Central banks, including the Fed, have been criticized for their early analysis of the inflation surge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/23/us-feds-cut-interest-rates-powell The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos