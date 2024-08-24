U.S. Sending $125 Million in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine, Officials Say





WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will send about $125 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, the Defense Department said Friday, even as Washington struggles to better understand Kiev's incursion into Russia and how it advances broader battlefield objectives more than two years into the war.

The latest aid package includes air defense missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins and a range of other anti-armor missiles, counter-drone and electronic warfare systems and equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, vehicles and other equipment.

The official announcement was made on Friday, the day before Ukraine's Independence Day.

The weapons are being provided through the President's Reduction in Force Authorization, meaning they come from the Pentagon's stockpile and can be delivered more quickly.

The aid comes as Ukrainian forces continue to expand their surprise offensive into Russia, where they say they have captured about 100 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region. Russian troops, meanwhile, are advancing in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, around the town of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub.

Pentagon officials have repeatedly said the United States is talking to Ukrainian leaders to get a better assessment of their long-term goals for the Kursk operation, particularly as they see Russia advancing near Pokrovsk.

If Pokrovsk falls, the defeat would jeopardize Ukraine's defenses and bring Russia closer to its stated goal of conquering the Donetsk region. Russian soldiers are now only 10 kilometers away.

Asked about the Kursk operation, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday that we are still working with Ukraine on how this fits into their strategic objectives on the battlefield itself.

The United States, she said, understands that Ukraine wants to build a buffer zone along the border, but the administration still has other questions about how that furthers Ukraine's broader war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday made his first visit to the border area where his forces launched the offensive on August 6. He said Kiev's military had taken control of another Russian village and captured more prisoners of war.

The latest aid package brings total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $55.7 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

