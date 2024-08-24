US Open 2024 draw: Djokovic avoids Alcaraz, Sinner Gauff and Swiatek





The 2024 US Open begins Monday in New York, and the men's and women's singles draws are intriguing and have produced some blockbuster first-round matches.

The Athletic's tennis writers Matthew Futterman and Charlie Eccleshare break down the matchups and also offer some of their picks for the best matches of the opening days.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic once again escapes his two biggest rivals

Novak Djokovic, the greatest tennis player of the modern era by the numbers, also has one of the greatest chances in tennis.

For a third consecutive Grand Slam, Djokovic lands on the opposite side of the draw to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two players who have proven to be his equal or even slightly better this year, especially in Grand Slams.

Sinner won in Australia. Alcaraz won Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Djokovic arrives in New York without having won one of the last three Grand Slam tournaments for the first time in 14 years.

And as in Paris and London, he won't meet Sinner or Alcaraz until the final, if ever. If you're 37 and coming off a few weeks off after a grueling Olympic triumph, that's a pretty good chance. Beating Sinner and Alcaraz back-to-back in the semifinals and final would be a tall order for anyone these days, even Djokovic.

Djokovic hung up the phone on Ben Shelton at last year's tournament (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)Naomi Osaka had the opposite of good fortune

If fairy dust has been sprinkled on Djokovic all season at draw time, Naomi Osaka has dragged the opposite of that with her.

Caroline Garcia in the first round in Australia. Iga Swiatek in the second round in Paris. Wimbledon looked to be in good shape until she ran into a super-fit Emma Navarro in the second round. Osaka, who is returning from maternity leave after giving birth to her first child in July 2023, will face Jelena Ostapenko in the first round.

GO FURTHER

Naomi Osaka, The Comeback Interview: A Story of Pregnancy, Fear and a Ballerina

Ostapenko, seeded No. 10, is a powerful, gutsy hitter who should appreciate the feel of Osaka’s hard, flat ball. They’ve only met once, but that was eight years ago on clay, so it’s not exactly a crystal ball. Osaka was, and perhaps still is, one of the greatest hard-court players in the world, a two-time winner of the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The plan was for his return to be spectacular in New York. Ostapenko should be an immediate and major test.

Osaka revealed herself by beating Serena Williams to win the 2018 US Open (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)Coco Gauff is waiting for her chance to turn her fortunes around

The best news about the draw for Coco Gauff is that she is on the opposite side of the draw to Swiatek, who has beaten her 11 of 12 times. They will not face each other unless both players qualify for the final.

Since Roland Garros, Gauff has not shown the form that would justify her thinking in those terms. She lost in the fourth round of Wimbledon and the third round of the Olympics. She lost her second match in Canada in the round of 16 and her first match in Cincinnati in the round of 32.

Gauff being Gauff, she probably isn't thinking about what's going to happen in week two. She's the queen of nonsense, focusing instead on her next match, not even the one after that.

In the first round, she will face Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva, world number 66. She is in the same quarter of the draw as Elina Svitolina, Navarro, who eliminated her at Wimbledon, and Marta Kostyuk, and in the same half as Aryna Sabalenka, who has just won Cincinnati.

She has a long, long way to go to Swiatek.

Gauff won the US Open title last year (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Matt Futterman

Matt Futtermans matches to watch:

Bianca Andreescu vs. Jasmine Paolini (5) Ben Shelton (13) vs. Dominic ThiemReilly Opelka vs. Lorenzo Musetti (18)

Alcaraz and Sinner aim for another semi-final duel

Djokovic's luck means Alcaraz and Sinner could face off in another major semifinal. That would mean a rematch of their epic five-set quarterfinal two years ago, which Alcaraz won at 2:50 a.m. after five exhilarating hours of tennis.

To do that, Sinner may have to eliminate American Tommy Paul, seeded No. 14, in the fourth round and then No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat him at Wimbledon last month, in the quarterfinals. More importantly, he will have to deal with the scrutiny of his recent doping sanction, which promises to be one of the tournament's defining subplots.

GO FURTHER

Players' reaction to Sinner doping case reveals their confidence in their sport

Alcaraz has a more forgiving path to the latter stages, with the biggest threat to the French Open and Wimbledon champion appearing to be one of those increasingly rare days when he loses his concentration.

Sinner and Alcarazs 2022 highlighted their incredible rivalry at the top of men's tennis (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)Emma Raducanu reflects on her greatest triumph with a reality check

The reigning British champion in 2021 begins her season with a match that promises to be very difficult against the American Sofia Kenin, herself a Grand Slam winner in Melbourne four years ago. If she wins that match, she will probably have to face another local player in the second round, the No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula.

The draw is tough for Raducanu but, as she said at Wimbledon this year, where she beat No.9 seed Maria Sakkari in the third round, she is often at her best when she is the underdog. Her US Open victory as a qualifier in 2021 is a good illustration of that.

But Kenin has become a specialist in tough first-round draws. At Wimbledon in 2023, she knocked out Coco Gauff and 12 months later she opened against Iga Swiatek, losing in two competitive sets.

Raducanus' triumph was one of the most surprising in US Open history (Elsa/Getty Images)

The draw could have been worse for Raducanu, given that she is unseeded, but she has looked in better form in recent months. At Wimbledon, she reached her first fourth round at a major since her US Open title three years ago, and backed that up with a quarter-final at the Citi Open in Washington, DC a few weeks ago.

A fortune for Iga Swiatek?

At Wimbledon, the big story in the women's draw was the misfortune of No. 1 seed Swiatek, who seemed to struggle at every turn. She was eliminated in the third round by Yulia Putintseva, one of tennis' most feared giant-killers.

This time, fate has been kinder to Swiatek, with the 2022 champion facing a qualifier in the first round, perhaps another in the second, and then most likely No. 25 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third.

GO FURTHER

Why Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon Record Isn't Just a Matter of Surface Tension

Swiatek could play Danielle Collins in the quarter-finals, which would be a golden opportunity in the Americans' final Grand Slam, especially given the strange way their recent match at the Olympics unfolded, with Collins saying she told the world number one she didn't have to be disingenuous about Collins' injury retirement.

Swiatek failed to regain the upper hand over Putintseva at Wimbledon (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Charlie Eccleshare

Charlie Eccleshares matches to watch:

Bianca Andreescu vs. Jasmine Paolini (5) Ben Shelton (13) vs. Dominic ThiemZheng Qinwen (7) against. Amanda Anisimova

Let us know what matches you're looking for in the comments.

(Top photos: Sarah Stier; Elsa/Getty Images)

