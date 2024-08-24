



NEW YORK (AP) Yes, Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion. Yes, she was ranked No. 1 in doubles and No. 2 in singles. Yes, she’s already a huge star who transcends her sport and was a flag bearer alongside LeBron James at the Paris Olympics … and she has a signature shoe … and she’s on Wheaties boxes and … and … and …

And yet, back in New York for Monday's start of the U.S. Open, which she won a year ago for her first major trophy, the first American teenager to do so since Serena Williams in 1999, Gauff can still sometimes seem like someone suffering from imposter syndrome.

To put it simply: she doesn't really understand what it's about.

“I just thought I was nobody,” Gauff said. “Being the flag bearer always leaves me speechless. I wonder why I’m up there.”

Gauff was popular among other athletes at the Paris Olympics

As she walked through the athletes' village, Gauff was often stopped by other Olympians hoping to pose for a photo with her.

I said, 'Can I take a selfie with you, too?' I didn't really expect that,” the Floridian said. “Maybe I just don't understand.

When asked less than a month ago what she thought about the U.S. Open and its significance to her fledgling career, Gauff said, “I haven't thought about it.”

Gauff said her focus is instead on the 2024 Games and she wants to make the most of the experience.

“She’s really embraced her star status, in a way,” said Jessica Pegula, a top-10 singles player and Gauff’s frequent doubles partner, but at the same time, she’s like a kid.

On and off the field for Gauff

The off-court aspects of Gauff's Olympic debut have been a huge success: meeting James, collecting pins, getting to know people from diverse backgrounds, chatting over breakfast with athletes such as 100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles.

“She's probably the most confident athlete I've ever met in my life,” Gauff said, aside from maybe Serena.

The results on the ground in France? Not as encouraging.

Gauff was eliminated in the third round of singles after arguing with the chair umpire over a late decision, then lost her second match in both the women's doubles and mixed doubles.

“I'll try to take the positives from this,” Gauff said, “and do better next time.”

Gauff faces tough time as she returns to US Open

As her title defence is about to begin, Gauff says she is going through a difficult period in terms of results.

She was eliminated in the fourth round at Wimbledon while visibly angry with her coach, Brad Gilbert. After her struggles at the Olympics, she turned to hard courts to prepare for New York and it didn't go well: Gauff lost her second match in Toronto and her first in Cincinnati. Her ranking slipped from second to third.

It's not exactly the ideal preparation she had in 2023, winning 11 of 12 matches and titles in Washington and Cincinnati before arriving at the US Open for her star-making turn.

“She gets constant attention, all the time, and it's a lot to handle,” said Emma Navarro, who beat Gauff at Wimbledon and was her U.S. teammate at the Olympics. “I have a lot of respect for her and how she handles it.”

It will be fascinating to see how Gauff fares when the lights come on at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her initial opponent is Varvara Gracheva, who has lost in the first round the last two years in New York.

“You just don’t know that you don’t consciously know what expectations are going into your cells, into your body,” said Chris Evert, a six-time U.S. Open champion and now an ESPN analyst. “Everybody, from day one, thought of Coco: She’s the next Serena Williams. She’s going to be the next one to dominate. That stays with you for a long time.”

There will be other interesting stories, from the recent doping scandal involving world number one Jannik Sinners, to defending champion Novak Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam title, to Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka bidding for a second major championship in 2024 and the American men's bid to end a 21-year Grand Slam drought.

Gauff may well be the one who will be watched the most of all.

“I have of course many other ambitions than just winning a (major),” she said. “I think the start of a tournament gives you a taste and gives you the belief that you can do it again.

Howard Fendrich has been AP's tennis writer since 2002.

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-open-preview-coco-gauff-2d33e4f4eeb3fd23f7b80bf0d1789c66

