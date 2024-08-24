US Air Force considers missile defense for dispersed bases in fight against China





The Air Force is making progress in preparing a network of bases and airfields scattered across the Pacific in the event of war with China, the top general of the armed forces said Wednesday, but must do more to defend those bases from attack.

“I would feel more confident if we had a more robust active base defense to protect these small operating locations that would be used under a concept called Agile Combat Employment,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said during a roundtable with reporters at the Pentagon. If we were to operate from these [sites]Having active defenses would certainly help counter the threat of a large number of missile attacks.

The Air Force is concerned that in the event of a conflict in the Pacific, China could launch missile barrages against larger, more traditional U.S. regional air bases in Japan and Guam. Such attacks could seriously degrade or eliminate the Air Force's ability to launch aircraft into the Pacific.

To counter this, the Air Force developed Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, which would distribute air operations across a variety of smaller operating sites throughout the region.

Some of these ACE sites could be local civilian airports or austere bases set up on the ground with difficult airfields. And they would be manned by small teams of multi-skilled airmen trained to perform multiple tasks like refueling aircraft or providing security instead of a single specialty.

Allvin said the service is successfully refining how ACE works in the field and training Airmen to conduct such operations.

He discussed Exercise Bamboo Eagle, which took place at multiple sites in the Pacific and at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, earlier this month. In that exercise, expeditionary units practiced operating in a simulated contested battlespace and moving in and out of smaller bases organized in a hub-and-spoke model as part of the ACE.

Bamboo Eagle also allowed commanders of participating wings, including the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base in California and the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, to practice exercising command and control over units spread across these multiple field bases, without the subordinate group structure the Air Force typically uses, Allvin said.

“It was really fascinating, and I think it reinforced for me that we’re on the right track,” Allvin said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re training, we’re developing facilities and infrastructure to be able to support larger-scale mission readiness.” [and] We put our wings together to be able to command, control and align with this type of preparation.

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, left, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, walk the flight line after a flight during Exercise Bamboo Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 5, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro/Air Force)

But while the proliferation of bases might make it harder for China to carry out massive missile strikes or other attacks, it would not eliminate such a threat. Allvin said the Air Force is working with the Army on ways to counter such attacks.

They [the Army] “We are pursuing some specific actions with us to support Agile Combat Employment,” Allvin said.

Allvin declined to specify what countermeasures were being developed, but said he wanted capabilities that could defend against ballistic or cruise missiles.

Allvin acknowledged that because ACE would require a large number of small bases, it might not be possible for each base to have its own missile defense. So those defenses would need to be able to move to where they are needed most at any given time, he said.

If we can't put them everywhere, we want to be able to decide where to put them, Allvin said. Which means they have to be mobile. [and] not to be repaired.

He said he was less concerned about the threat posed by small drones in swarms because they may not have the range to cross vast swaths of the Pacific Ocean to reach their targets.

And proven strategies to deceive the enemy by placing false targets on the ground could still help defend ACE bases, Allvin said.

The old methods of camouflage, cover-up and deception are still relevant, Allvin said. We just have to adapt them to the 21st century. They don't know if it's real or fake. Should I spend one missile on this? Should I spend five missiles on this?

Allvin said the Air Force must strike a balance between credibility and cost. The service could make a fake target so credible that it would be virtually indistinguishable from the real thing, but doing so could be so costly that it would defeat the purpose of a decoy.

Passive defenses against cyber and electronic warfare attacks are also an important part of protecting ACE bases, Allvin said.

The dispersion of operations through Agile Combat Employment also creates command and control challenges that the service must address, Allvin said. In some cases, during a conflict, an aircraft may have to land at a different base than where it took off.

Knowing where this [alternate base] “It could be that with better access to primary parts, munitions, fuel, all of those kinds of things could happen with more robust command and control,” Allvin said.

Allvin said teaching airmen to multitask will be critical during a deployment, and the service is adapting its training structures to do just that. New recruits who go through basic military training are already learning to handle multiple responsibilities, he said.

And for airmen already on the job, Allvin said, the Air Force is considering integrating multi-job training into professional military education.

Allvin said that during his observations aboard the Bamboo Eagle, he saw that the airmen were already adjusting to these new responsibilities.

“They're behind the curve,” Allvin said of the Airmen working under the ACE concept. “They're quick to understand the situation, they're innovative like no one else. But I wish I could reduce the risk to them by improving the base's defenses.”

