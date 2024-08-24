



Mr. Rats, who works in artificial intelligence, was diagnosed with lung cancer after suffering from respiratory problems that he thought might be asthma.

A physical examination (for an unrelated issue) revealed a tumor in his right lung.

NHS England's National Cancer Institute director, Ms Kelly Palmer, said such a vaccine could be “revolutionary” in allowing people to be vaccinated against their cancer and prevent it coming back.

“A cancer diagnosis can be very frightening, but groundbreaking clinical trials and other innovations offer hope that cancer can be diagnosed and treated early.

“We expect thousands more patients to join the trial in the coming years,” she said.

This trial will recruit patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), from early-stage to advanced or recurrent disease, before surgery or radiation therapy, and give the vaccine alongside standard immunotherapy.

Other UK hospitals taking part include:

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Belinda University NHS Trust

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

There are also several vaccines used to fight different types of cancer.

Unlike vaccines that protect us from infectious diseases like measles, cancer vaccines are for people who already have the disease.

Cancer vaccines help the body's immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

Some, like this latest product, are designed based on common markers that tend to occur only in cancer cells. Others are customized or tailored to an individual's specific tumor.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “I am delighted that another cancer vaccine trial has started in the UK, allowing more patients to have access to cutting-edge treatments.”

“Science, which saved us from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to offer hope to patients as a potential treatment option.

“It’s still early days, but I’m interested to see how the research progresses.”

