Love Is Blind: Other British Couples Who Got Engaged Off-Camera, Couples Were Missed in Season 1





Love Is Blind: British singles aren't just in love, they're in love. Six couples emerge from the podium, down the aisle and captivate fans around the world.

But that love story wasn’t the only storyline this season. The dating experiment also worked its magic on Olivia and Connor, members of the Season 1 Pod Squad. They got engaged without ever seeing each other. The cameras didn’t follow their relationship beyond the pod, but the couple went out on their own to find out if love is really blind and if they can go all the way in the real world when no one is watching.

Below, Conor and Olivia share their experiences on Love Is Blind: UK, what drew them to the show, and whether they’re still a couple today. If you’re curious about where all the couples stand after the finale, check out the official status updates.

The first man Olivia met at Ford was Tom, but she felt a connection with Connor from the moment they met, and those feelings deepened with each date.

When I first heard Conor, I knew he was going to be a problem for me, she tells Tudum. His accent was an immediate weakness. I really like Irish men. Meanwhile, Conor was intrigued by Olivia’s unique approach to dating in the pod that set her apart from the rest of the pack. She was a slow burner who didn’t give up everything at once.

As the two spent more time together, they discovered that their relationship went beyond their initial impressions. She was incredibly ambitious, and we talked about building a successful and productive future together, Conor says. Olivia was impressed by the way the Dublin-based health food business owner talked about the life she wanted and the milestones she wanted to achieve. They both opened up to each other in unexpected ways. Olivia says, “I told him about things in my life that I hadn’t told my ex-partner of 18 months. Conor noticed even the little things, like when he surprised Olivia with a pod of oat milk hot chocolate after she told him she was missing the taste of home. She says she was speechless because none of our girls had gotten a present yet.

But even the most romantic Love Is Blind courtships have their ups and downs, and Olivia was just one of Conor’s relationships. Of course, we didn’t have the smoothest journey in the pod, she explains. Unfortunately for me, Conor was a very popular guy with the other girls. Torn between Olivia and Ella, Conor pursued both women until the night before the big proposal. I wanted to give each relationship enough time to see which one had the best chance of developing into a happy one. I absolutely regret waiting until the last day to propose to Olivia. It put a lot of unnecessary stress on her.

But a tearful conversation with Olivia changed everything for them. They let their guard down and expressed how much they meant to each other. When Connor ended his other relationship, the path to their happy ending finally became clear. But Olivia had no choice but to wait anxiously for him to get down on one knee, relying on his words. I hadn’t spoken to him since then, so I had no idea what was going to happen, she explains. I was a little messed up, but what woman doesn’t get caught up in a love triangle?

Of course, he kept his promise. The two took a leap of faith and left Ford as his fiancé. When they finally saw each other, no one was disappointed. Olivia was incredibly beautiful and lit up the room. “It was intense and passionate and it was a relief to finally be with each other physically,” Connor recalls. Olivia had to adjust as she fought her nerves. But when Connor lifted her up and whispered in her ear, everything changed. “I just felt safe,” she says. And let’s be realistic here. Who wouldn’t be happy to see Connor in public?

Even though the cameras didn’t choose to follow the couple on their romantic getaway and beyond, Olivia and Connor knew their story wasn’t over. In fact, they decided to reflect on the next phase of their experiment by booking their own Greek vacation, whether or not the cameras were rolling. Plus, they knew that when they got home, they would have separate lives. Olivia lives in London, Connor lives in Ireland. For a few weeks, the couple enjoyed their vacation. Olivia sipped wine on the beach, and we talked about the future, what it would be like, what we wanted to do, where we would live to maintain our relationship. At that time, both of them believed that they could weave their lives together. We got along really well and were very comfortable in each other’s company, Connor says.

But when reality set in again, leaving Greece behind, their fledgling engagement hit its biggest long-distance hurdle. The two were committed to each other. Olivia visited Connor, and she says it was “really great to get some insight into his life.” But despite their best intentions, their relationship ended. Connecting in a pod was a very special situation, Connor explains, and it removed a lot of real-life situations from the equation. Returning to the real world challenged the relationship. Ultimately, they decided it was better to remain friends. Olivia explains that the breakup was extremely difficult, citing their busy work schedules and limited face-to-face time as the reason for the breakup.

Marriage wasn’t planned, but Conor and Olivia are incredibly close and left the experiment with a bond that will last forever. Conor says it wasn’t a coincidence that we had such a strong bond on the pod. We ended on amicable terms and have a huge respect for each other. These days, the pair talk regularly, sharing advice, support and silly stories. Love Is Blind: UK was released last week. Olivia says she feels incredibly lucky to have had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and to be experiencing it with someone as amazing as Conor.

