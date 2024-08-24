Two US citizens killed in armed attack on Mexican highway





08/23: CBS Morning News 8:50 p.m.

Two Arizona women were killed when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexican state of Sonora early Friday, Mexican authorities said.

The victims, aged 72 and 82 and from the town of Caborca ​​in the state of Sonora, were found dead in an overturned and bullet-riddled white Nissan Pathfinder around 10:30 a.m. on the Sonoyta-Caborca ​​highway, the Sonora attorney general's office said in a press release.

Mexican authorities have discovered an F-150 truck believed to be linked to the killings of two Arizona women in the Mexican state of Sonora on August 23. Weapons and ammunition were found inside the vehicle, authorities said. Sonora Attorney General's Office

Mexican authorities conducted a search and located a vehicle believed to be linked to the suspects, believed to be a stolen Ford F150. It was found abandoned in the town of Quitovac, Sonora. Inside the vehicle, authorities found four firearms, dozens of rounds of ammunition and bulletproof vests, the attorney general's office said.

Authorities did not immediately provide a motive for the attack, although Sonora has seen several incidents of cartel violence in recent years.

In June 2023, a California doctoral student was found dead in an SUV in Sonora, shot seven times, after disappearing while crossing the border to conduct horticultural research.

In March, Sonora prosecutors said seven bodies had been found near the Gulf of California town of Puerto Peñasco. The victims were all men wearing military-style uniforms and had been shot to death.

More information on CBS News

Faris Tanyos

Faris Tanyos is the editor-in-chief of CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits articles and covers breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations along the West Coast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2-u-s-citizens-killed-mexico-armed-attack-sonora-highway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos