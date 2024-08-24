U.S. Treasuries Are No Longer the Safe Bet They Once Were, Study Finds





JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) – There's nothing safer than a bund. Or a gilt. Or an OAT.

Long touted as the world’s “safe haven” securities, the behavior of U.S. Treasuries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic challenges that label, suggesting they are little different from debt issued by countries like Germany, Britain, France or even large corporations.

That’s the main finding of a new study presented at the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It examines a shift in investor behavior during that period that raises questions about the “exorbitant privilege” the U.S. government has long enjoyed to borrow heavily on the global market even as federal budget deficits have widened.

It is a timely question given that rising deficits are considered a virtual certainty regardless of who elects the next U.S. president.

Roberto Gomez-Cram of New York University, Howard Kung of the London Business School, and Hanno Lustig of Stanford University also question the claim that the Treasury market was dysfunctional at the time—as the Federal Reserve claimed when it launched its massive bond purchases—or simply the rational assessment of the risk of a massive unfunded spending shock then being prepared in response to the health emergency.

“In response to COVID, U.S. Treasury investors appear to have shifted to the risky debt model to price Treasuries,” Roberto Gomez-Cram of New York University, Howard Kung of London Business School, and Hanno Lustig of Stanford University write in the study. “Policymakers, including central banks, should factor in this shift when assessing the health of bond markets.”

The researchers studied the behavior of Treasury securities during the 2020 pandemic shutdown, when yields soared not only for U.S. debt but also for bonds issued by nations around the world.

They found that investors did not rush into Treasury bonds, as they had done during previous episodes of the global financial crisis, to bid up their value. Instead, they depreciated Treasury securities, as they did other countries' bonds.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has responded to rising U.S. Treasury yields as if they were the result of a market dislocation, it said, buying bonds to bring order to the world's usually most liquid debt market, as it did during the global financial crisis.

“In a risky debt regime, valuations will respond to government spending shocks, which can imply large yield swings in bond markets,” the researchers said, noting that they found particularly large market moves on days when fiscal stimulus measures were announced.

The story continues

“In this context, massive asset purchases by central banks in response to a surge in government spending have undesirable consequences for public finances,” they write. “These purchases, which temporarily support prices, destroy value for taxpayers but subsidize bondholders” and can also encourage governments to overestimate their true fiscal capacity, they write.

REACTION

The document drew fierce opposition from the public, including from Treasury Department officials and others who said it needed to take into account the uncertainty created by the pandemic, the fact that hundreds of billions of dollars in fiscal response to the crisis have been funded without issue and that, more recently, U.S. bond yields have fallen despite continued large budget deficits.

The document does not reflect “the uncertainty of the episode,” U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said in comments at the conference.

She noted that “with the passage of the Cares Act, there is over a trillion dollars of debt and there is no sign of any problem with that, even in March or April,” when world governments were first responding to the health crisis.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Howard Schneider and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-treasuries-not-safe-bet-183713281.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos