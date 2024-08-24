UK weather: Leeds Festival faces second-largest stage closure as Storm Lilian hits | UK News





Storm Lillian caused power outages and widespread transport disruption across parts of the UK, while high winds forced Leeds Festival organisers to close three stages, including its second largest.

Storms swept across Wales and England this morning, leaving 60,000 homes in northern England without power or facing power disruption.

As strong winds hit the Leeds Festival, organisers urged campers to “stay inside your tent if you are on site and feel it is safe to do so”.

The post on X reads: “If you are in your car, please stay there. If you have not yet arrived at the festival site, please delay your arrival.”

They announced that they would not perform on two stages – the BBC Radio 1 stage and the newly built 'Aux' venue – and later closed a third stage, the Chevron stage.

The new 40,000-capacity space was set to host Nia Archive and Danny Howard today, with DJ and producer Skrillex set to headline.

“Unfortunately, despite the latest site reports and our best efforts, the Chevron stage in Leeds today cannot open as planned,” they told X.

Organizers added that the stage will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Image: People walk in windy weather on London Bridge as Storm Lillian approaches. Photo: PA

Northern Powergrid said “more than 63,418 customers have been affected so far, with significant disruption to power supply”.

The hardest-hit area was West Yorkshire, it added, adding it had managed to “reconnect more than 27,000 affected customers”.

A statement posted on the Northern Powergrid website read: “We know how difficult it is for our customers when power outages occur and we will continue to work throughout the storm to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Northern Rail has reported problems across its network, affecting services to cities including Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and Wigan.

Passengers were advised not to travel this morning, with disruption expected until 11am.

Several routes in Wales – from Wrexham General to Chester and Bidston, and from Machinles to Shrewsbury – also faced disruption.

Image: A tree limb blocks a cycle path in Leeds city Photo: PA Image: Police watch workers remove fallen tree limbs blocking roads and tram lines in Manchester. Photo: Reuters

Flights were also disrupted after British Airways cancelled 14 departures from London Heathrow Airport. Several other flights were also delayed.

An airline spokesperson said the disruption was due to “air traffic control restrictions imposed due to adverse weather conditions across the UK”.

Image: Scaffolding falls in Lyle, Wales, as Storm Lillian batters Britain. Photograph: David Bailey/PA

How is the weather this weekend?

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for most of southeast England from 6am to 1pm on Saturday.

This alert covers the area from the Isle of Wight to Waxwich in Suffolk and London.

“At times, heavy rain is expected, disrupting travel and potentially causing flooding in some areas,” the weather service said.

According to the Met Office, a “quite unsettled weekend” is expected to continue across the north and northwest as multiple fronts move in, bringing persistent rain, particularly to western Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland.

Temperatures in the Southeast are expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday and Sunday, and 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, which is slightly below average for this time of year.

Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny in southern England and Ireland, but showers or longer rain are possible elsewhere. It will be cool and windy again, especially in the north.

A similar situation is expected on Monday's bank holiday, with the south and east of England expected to remain mostly dry, bright or sunny, while the north and west are expected to see a return to wind.

Temperatures will remain below average across most of the country.

Sky's Joe Robinson said better weather was expected to arrive later next week to help finish the month and season.

There is growing confidence that very warm or hot weather conditions will affect at least the southern regions.

