3 UK stocks that could soar if interest rates fall further

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee decided to cut interest rates earlier this month. Economists expect one or two more cuts before the end of the year. A move to cut rates is generally positive for stocks. However, there are a few specific UK stocks that I think could outperform.

man on the street

Next (LSE:NXT) is a well-known clothing and homeware brand. The business is already outperforming the broader FTSE 100, with its shares up 47% in the past year.

But I think this rally can continue as interest rates fall further. This is because Next’s primary demographic is the average person on the street. It’s not about expensive luxury goods or cheap, low-quality gear. This means demand will increase as people start spending more. After all, when interest rates fall, there’s a greater incentive to spend rather than save.

When customer sentiment improves, people tend to spend more on basic goods, rather than on brands they like. You don't see people spending money on luxury goods because they don't expect the economy to boom tomorrow. So I think Next is the perfect middle ground for people to spend money on.

As a risk factor, Next is also financially affected by some external factors. For example, bad weather can affect performance. I simply cannot predict these future events.

More loan business

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) is a group of banks including NatWest and Coutts. It has a strong client base in retail, private wealth and corporate sectors. The share price has risen 55% in the past year.

These customer segments often rely on small business loans, mortgages and personal loans to keep things running smoothly. If interest rates continue to fall, these products will become cheaper. This does not necessarily mean NatWest will make less money. However, it does mean that consumers and businesses are more likely to borrow more.

The risk is that NatWest will make smaller margins on these products and net interest income will be lower. This is true, but overall we believe the increased lending business the group will undertake will offset this impact.

Cheaper Debt

Finally, I added Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) to my watchlist. This real estate investment trust (REIT) is up 20% in the last year. It owns the UK’s largest logistics land platform.

The size of the building and the new project being undertaken are significant, which means the company will need to take out a loan to facilitate the purchase. In the first half of the year, the loan-to-value ratio was 29.9%. So for every 100 units of real estate, 29.90 is debt.

Lower interest rates make it cheaper to service and pay off debt. As a result, the overall cost of operations decreases. Assuming revenue remains the same, lower costs mean a REIT will be more profitable in the future.

Tax treatment varies depending on each client's individual circumstances and may change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not, and does not constitute, tax advice.

One concern is that the scale of these projects means a lot of money is tied up, making it difficult to generate quick cash for emergency funds.

I think all three ideas could be successful and I am considering purchasing them.

