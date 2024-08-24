



Developers of a controversial urban regeneration project in north-east England have reluctantly agreed to renegotiate several elements of their deal with the public sector, according to minutes seen by the Financial Times.

The Teesworks project, which will transform the former Redcar steelworks site into a green energy hub, is 90% owned by the private developer and the taxpayer retains 10%.

According to documents obtained by the FT, six months after an independent government review recommended restructuring it to provide better value for taxpayers, its main developers Chris Musgrave and Martin Coney have agreed to enter into talks to avoid further negative publicity.

It is unclear whether the outcome of the debate will change anything about an ownership model that has been criticized for generating significant profits for the private sector while providing little value to public finances.

Since 2017, Conservative mayor Sir Ben Hutcheon has overseen a strategy to reimagine the Redcar site as a major green energy hub, which has so far attracted more than £500 million in public investment.

But Teesworks Ltd, the public-private partnership established in 2020 to carry out the redevelopment, has caused huge controversy.

An independent review commissioned by the previous government concluded there were no adequate public sector governance structures in place to protect taxpayer value and recommended renegotiating the master contract with the site developer.

Ben Houchen on the left, Rishi Sunak on the right, and Martin Corney on the right, 2022 Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Minutes from an Aug. 8 meeting between Musgrave, Connie and Hutchins CEO Julie Gilhespey indicate that private partners are willing to engage in discussions.

According to the minutes, they reluctantly agreed to renegotiate some of the terms, given the political attention the project has received and to avoid generating additional negative publicity for the site that could further damage investor confidence and hinder development.

Nevertheless, developers have repeatedly insisted that the deal underlying Tworks is legally binding, and have expressed disappointment that past government reviews and the resulting public perceptions have been politically motivated.

The report failed to acknowledge that the heavily contaminated site was a dog with fleas, according to the commentary summary.

The minutes are included in a set of documents to be provided to MPs next week, ahead of the market sending ministers a formal response to the review next month.

The report outlines progress on 28 recommendations, including a comprehensive overhaul of the governance system and the creation of a single document that consolidates the many complex transactions between local public sector and developers over the past four and a half years.

According to the draft cover report, the document is currently being drafted by local law firm Endeavor Law, which has also been asked to identify a list of areas that could be renegotiated.

In a letter to the developers after the meeting, Gilhespie formally asked them to consider discussing a corporate option agreement for the land and other concessions. [or] These amendments are intended to ease tensions over these issues and bring about greater harmony.

Both Teesworks Limited and Tees Valley Unified Authority, which is chaired by Hauchen, declined to comment.

Teesworks Ltd is 90% owned by the developer and has entered into an agreement to hand over control to the developer in 2021. Under the agreement, the developer has the right to acquire all parts of the publicly owned steel mill site for $1 per acre.

In January, the FT reported that the company's profits had tripled after it transferred most of its revenue to developers.

The developer and Houchen argued that the private sector had to shoulder significant responsibility in return. But an independent government review found that the developer had not invested and was under no obligation to do so.

According to documents submitted to lawmakers, the Tees Valley Unified Authority has an estimated borrowing of just under $450 million for the project.

