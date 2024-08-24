Meta Disrupts Iranian Hacking Group Targeting 2024 ElectionsExBulletin





The Meta logo at a trade show in France earlier this year. The social media company says it has taken down new accounts linked to Iranian hackers targeting the U.S. presidential election. Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

Meta says Iran-linked hackers impersonated tech support for the messaging app WhatsApp to target people affiliated with the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, in the latest evidence of Iran's attempts to influence the 2024 presidential election.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp said Friday it had blocked a small group of WhatsApp accounts linked to a hacking group affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The same group also attempted email phishing attacks targeting people linked to Trump, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Microsoft and Google have said in recent weeks.

Meta said it has seen no evidence that the targeted WhatsApp accounts were successfully compromised, but said it has shared information with law enforcement and other tech companies.

On Monday, the U.S. government said Iran was trying to hack into the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns as part of its efforts to influence the outcome of the November vote.

Iran views this year’s elections as particularly important in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests, increasing Tehran’s propensity to try to influence the outcome, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, and the federal cybersecurity agency CISA wrote in a joint statement. We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, including influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns.

The Trump campaign has blamed the leak of internal documents to the media on Iran, which the FBI is investigating. Harris' campaign has said it was warned by the FBI in July that it had been the target of a foreign influence operation, but is not aware of any security breaches.

Meta said the WhatsApp hackers posed as technicians from AOL, Google, Yahoo and Microsoft. Using an approach known as social engineering, they tried to trick targets into revealing sensitive information, such as account passwords. The company identified the campaign after some of the targets reported suspicious messages to WhatsApp.

Hackers also targeted political and diplomatic officials, businesses and other public figures in Israel, Palestine, Iran, the United States and the United Kingdom, Meta said.

The group is well known for using phishing and other attacks to compromise targets, including those perceived to be political enemies of Iran, dissidents, human rights activists and journalists.

