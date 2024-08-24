Jay Powell says time has come to cut US interest rates





Jay Powell has indicated he is ready to cut US interest rates in September, warning that downside risks to the labour market have increased.

The time has come for monetary policy to adjust, the Federal Reserve chairman said Friday in a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The direction is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.

U.S. Treasuries rose and the dollar fell as investors bet on deeper rate cuts from the Fed this year.

Powell said the Fed would do everything it could to support a strong labor market as we move toward price stability. In comments that boosted stock markets, he warned that upside risks to inflation have diminished and downside risks to employment have increased.

The remarks at the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium were the strongest signal yet from the U.S. central bank's chairman that it will soon cut interest rates from their current 23-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent.

The Fed will rule again in mid-September, six weeks before the US presidential election. The economy, inflation and high borrowing costs are the main concerns of American voters, which have hurt President Joe Biden's approval ratings.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which reflect interest rate expectations, fell 0.1 percentage point to 3.91%. The dollar fell 0.8% against a basket of major currencies. In stock markets, the S&P 500 ended the day up 1.2%, nearing its all-time high set in July.

Markets are now pricing in a roughly 35% chance of a deeper-than-usual half-percentage-point interest rate cut next month, up from about 28% before Powell's speech.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently advised Powell not to cut rates before the vote. But some economists and Democratic lawmakers have already accused the Fed of moving too slowly, increasing the risk of a recession.

A rate cut would bring the U.S. central bank into line with many of its peers, which have also eased monetary conditions as inflation has fallen in developed economies.

The European Central Bank cut its key deposit rate by a quarter-point in June to 3.75%, the first cut in nearly five years, before keeping it unchanged in July. Two more quarter-point cuts are expected this year.

In a narrow vote in August, the Bank of England also cut its key interest rate, although Governor Andrew Bailey rejected the idea of ​​a series of successive cuts.

Powell said inflation has declined significantly since an unexpected surge earlier this year, so much so that he has grown confident that inflation is on a sustainable path back to the Fed's 2% target.

Price pressures have eased without leading to a sharp increase in job losses, defying many economists' predictions of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Powell said the Fed was not seeking to further cool the labor market, which has improved significantly from its previous overheated state. He expressed confidence in the Fed's ability to achieve its inflation target without causing excessive economic damage.

While U.S. businesses are creating fewer jobs and the unemployment rate has risen, much of its increase to 4.3% can be attributed to an influx of new workers entering the labor pool, economists say.

However, annual revisions released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that job growth was much weaker in the year through March than initially expected.

Other Fed officials have indicated they would prefer a gradual rate cut of a quarter point rather than more aggressive half-point cuts. But they have suggested that deeper cuts could follow if the labor market weakens significantly.

Powell said the Fed has ample room to respond to any risks we may face, including the risk of further undesirable weakening in labor market conditions.

He also gave his most detailed analysis yet of why inflation surged and how it has painlessly declined. He also explained why the Fed initially thought the rise in inflation would be short-lived.

Powell attributed most of the price rise to an extraordinary collision between overheated and temporarily distorted demand and limited supply.

The central bank's aggressive actions, in the form of a series of massive interest rate hikes, helped push the rate down. The FOMC did not shy away from its responsibilities, he said.

Later this year, the Fed will begin a review of its monetary policy strategy, a process that takes place every five years. The last review, in 2020, saw the rollout of a framework aimed at compensating for the long period before the pandemic, during which inflation remained below 2%.

Powell said Friday that the Fed would be open to criticism and new ideas, while preserving the strengths of our framework.

