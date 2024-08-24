



Fiona and Jimmy Vallance have lived in a two-bedroom former council house in Scotland for 40 years, but they were given a two-hour notice to vacate their home.

The couple is in the midst of a concrete crisis, which leaves the homeowners in financial turmoil and emotional devastation.

Sky News reports that more than 2,000 homes with RAACs at risk of collapse across the UK could be demolished, most of them in Scotland.

“It was a complete, horrific nightmare,” Mr. Balans said, sobbing as he recalled being referred to a mental health professional.

“This is actually worse than death. At least when someone in the family dies, you can get over it for a few months. This never goes away.”

Image: Thousands of homes could be demolished across the UK

'I wake up crying'

The couple, aged 59 and 63, finally paid off the mortgage on their Clackmannanshire flat in 2013. It was a huge moment of personal achievement.

But everything changed in October of last year. They remember one evening when a man at the door told them to leave the house with two hours’ notice and never come back. He said engineers had discovered that the roof could collapse.

The couple sat holding each other's hands, unable to even talk properly, and decided to tell us about their ongoing ordeal.

They have been living in a homeless shelter surrounded by boxes ever since.

They were broken, devastated by the pain of having their lives thrown into the air.

“I wake up crying in the morning,” says Mr. Balans.

Image: Fiona and Jimmy Vallance

“I wake up at night thinking about it. It's just a thought that's always in my head. It's completely ruined our lives.”

Although authorities will likely offer the couple the market value of their family home, they say they will never be able to get another mortgage and will now face a broke retirement.

“I had to stop doing even the smallest of cleaning jobs because I couldn’t go clean other people’s houses when I was away,” Mr. Balans continued.

RAAC Crisis

RAAC is a cheap, lightweight “foam” material used in construction from the 1950s through the 1990s.

It was used primarily on flat roofs, but was also used on walls and floors.

In the 1990s, structural engineers discovered that RAAC did not have the strength to stand the test of time and had a lifespan of only about 30 years, putting the building at risk of collapse.

The Ballance family's tower block in Tullycourtley now stands empty, awaiting demolition. It is eerily quiet and looks like a crime scene, with metal grilles boarding up the windows and doors.

There are communities that have been wiped out in the blink of an eye, but they are not the only ones.

Image: School teacher Amie Bruce

About 100 miles north of Aberdeen, officials have decided to level and rebuild more than 500 homes with potentially fatal RAACs at a cost of £150 million, making them the worst-hit homes in Britain by the scandal.

Those most affected are council tenants who have been relocated to other temporary accommodation across the city. Around 100 properties are privately owned.

Landlords have told Sky News they are on the verge of financial ruin after being offered drastically less than the original value of their dilapidated homes by the RAAC.

“I'm going to pay for the wreckage,” said local school teacher Amy Bruce.

Now homeless, the 27-year-old bought her home in less than three years.

She is now in debt, struggling with mountains of debt and no home to show for it.

“It's a total ghost town now,” Bruce said. “There are empty lots left, right and in the middle.

“My house is valued at around £125,000 but the council said they would deduct the cost of repairing the roof to bring it back to its original value, which would be around £70,000.

“That would reduce the amount I would get back to £55,000, leaving me with a mortgage of around £50,000 to £55,000 still to repay.”

Image: Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the UK RAAC campaign group

'One of the hardest decisions'

Aberdeen City Council told Sky News it was “aiming” to buy privately owned homes through “voluntary agreements” with owners offering “market value” and other associated costs.

A spokesperson said: “This is one of the most difficult decisions the council has ever had to make. We know the impact this will have on residents, many of whom have lived in their homes for many years.

“Our absolute priority is their safety. People’s wellbeing is paramount and we will continue to provide one-to-one support to individuals and families while meeting housing needs as far as possible from existing stock.”

Activists say there should be a zip code-specific treatment lottery for victims of this crisis.

The UK RAAC campaign group said while homeowners in one area were being quoted the value of their properties before the RAAC was discovered, people in neighbouring local authorities were seeing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of value disappear in valuations.

“Without state funding, local governments cannot make the decisions they need to make to provide a fair deal to homeowners who are now paying the price for the mistakes of local governments and governments in the 1960s,” said Commissioner Wilson Choudhry.

“This is unfair. A lot of people will be homeless, on benefits, and probably in extreme pain and depression. The government needs to step in.”

