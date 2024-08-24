Catherine from British drama 'Love Is Blind' dates one of the cast members





The UK version of the iconic dating reality show Love Is Blind recently hit Netflix, with famous power couple Emma and Matt Willis as the showrunners. Like the US series, the new UK episodes are packed with drama, with Ford providing plenty of quality TV time.

But one of the newest revelations of the season comes from Catherine Richards, who originally dated Freddie Powell. But despite Freddie admitting that he loved Kat, he shocked viewers and his wife-to-be by saying 'no' at the altar right after she said 'yes'.

Immediately after the awkward moment, fans took to social media to see if the pair were still together, especially since Freddie confessed that he loved Kat but that the timing might not be right when explaining his decision not to go forward with marriage. He added, “This is not goodbye and it’s not a rejection of the love we share.” However, from what we’ve discovered, the pair don’t seem to follow each other on the gram and don’t seem to interact with each other on social media.

Fast forward to the present, Jersey native Kat has shared some very personal news on her Jersey-based podcast, revealing that she is indeed in a new relationship. In a clip shared on TikTok, she explained that her new lover is someone she met on the show and has been together for almost a year.

The 29-year-old excitedly told the host: “I'm with someone from Ford now. It's fun. It's exclusive!” She added that she was thrilled to be able to talk about her new relationship in public, and revealed that they were living together.

Love Is Blind UK is currently available on Netflix.

Sophie Williams is a freelance journalist and copywriter, covering everything from fashion to entertainment, music, lifestyle and features. She has interviewed a range of musicians and writers, including Alyssa Edwards, Courtney Barnett, Confidence Man, The Vaccines, Loyle Carner, Gabrielle and John Niven, and has written for publications such as Metro, Reader's Digest, ITV's Woo! and Vices NBGA. She is also working on a book about Taylor Swift for HarperCollins, due out in 2024.

