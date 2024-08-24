Love is Blind: Differences Between UK and US Versions





This post contains some spoilers about the couples' results from Love Is Blind: UK.

In 1776, Americans, longing for independence and freedom, overthrew British rule. Some 250 years later, we finally took our own unique revenge on British rule: we subjugated Britain to American culture and the romantic movement Love Is Blind.

Now in its sixth season in the US, Love Is Blind has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows and one of its most visible reality romance shows. This is largely due to Love Is Blind’s pseudoscientific, lockdown-predicting premise: A gender-segregated man and woman try to find the love of their lives without ever seeing each other. They only communicate in pods, small, separate rooms with shared walls. The show has spawned a few happy couples, an equally large number of divorces and breakups, countless instances of heterosexual confusion, and even a handful of lawsuits alleging a toxic environment.

And now there's an 11-part version in the UK too.

The slingshots, the golden wineglasses, the shared romantic trauma all make for a whole new world tour. The UK version is just as watchable as the US version. But what’s most surprising about the UK version is how serious and romantic it can be. The way the couples give viewers something to root for, something that’s rarely seen on US shows these days. Love Is Blind: UK is like a time travel to the first season of the US version of Love Is Blind, before it solidified into the show it is today.

Why Love Is Blind Became a Cynical Horror Drama

To understand why the UK version of Love Is Blind is different, you have to understand what kind of show the US version of Love Is Blind has become. It was billed as an experiment to see if singles could fall in love without seeing each other, but over the course of six seasons, it has become an increasingly disturbing exercise.

When you bring in a group of men and women who are willing to get engaged and live with someone they’ve never met, filming and editing their actions and broadcasting them to the public on one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms, in the name of love, it turns out that not all couples end up happily ever after. But the emotionally intense premise of a reality show inevitably brings out the worst in some people, and that’s just what the producers want.

In the first season, which coincidentally aired during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, the show produced two marriages and was generally considered very sweet. But the breakout star was Jessica, a hapless 30-something from Illinois. In Ford, Jessica fell for a man named Barnett who didn’t choose her. She eventually got engaged to another man named Mark, which seemed more like a strategy to stay on the show long enough to meet Barnett than an act of love for Mark. In one of her emotional spirals, Jessica fed her dog red wine.

The infamous Love is Blind Ford. Courtesy of Netflix

After Jessica's breakthrough season, producers began tweaking the format in an attempt to maximize the drama. In recent seasons, the cast has been hanging out in groups in front of the cameras more and more, which has little to do with experimentation but increases the potential for jealousy and regret. We also learned through lawsuits against the show that there was a lot of alcohol and sleep deprivation on set, which is an unhealthy combination on top of how emotionally taxing being on a reality show is already.

It’s not hard to see why so many of the couples on this show tend to be on fire, even after they’ve escaped the high-pressure, surreal circumstances in which they met. And it’s no wonder that the people on this show sometimes do bad things in extremely embarrassing ways. They’re at the mercy of a machine designed to cause disaster, and it’s created some of the biggest villains on reality TV.

Season 2 featured Shayna, a beautiful menace who, like Jessica, tormented the marriages of the show's early days. That episode also featured Shake, a man who was obsessed with finding women light enough to carry on his shoulders. Season 5's Cole had a fly in his toilet and may or may not have body-shamed his fiancé by monitoring how many cute oranges he ate. Season 6 featured several off-screen scandals, including one in which handsome fan favorite Trevor was dating someone else when the show began filming. Chapter 6 also featured Jeramy, a man whose engagement was called off when one of Ford's suitors slid into his DMs during filming.

At this point, the title Love Is Blind couldn’t be more empty. Something is blind, and it doesn’t seem to be love. For many Americans watching at home, the show isn’t about witnessing the power of romance, but about seeing hopeful new people unfurl the reddest flags you’ve ever seen, and sighing in relief that you won’t have to date them.

The real experiment was to tweak the show's format to create a brutal torture factory, but the fact that the British version isn't quite like that makes it worth watching.

Why Love Is Blind: UK Feels Like Any Other Show

Maybe it's because it's the first season, or maybe it's because the Brits love it differently (Love Island aside), but the Netflix reality spinoff has morphed into a more serious and hopeful version of itself across the pond. Six couples have left the show, and five reportedly didn't make it to the air. That's a huge success compared to the US's Love Is Blind (which only had two engaged couples in season five).

The biggest reason is that the British cast and casting directors have gone above and beyond their duties this season.

Freddie, 32, goes to the gym twice a day and is probably the most handsome and muscular mortician you will ever see in your life. Likewise, his partner Catherine is a beautiful dental nurse who teaches swimming to children with Down syndrome. There is no doubt that such handsome and simply wonderful people exist in the real world, but none of us are sure if we will ever meet them, especially on reality TV.

Aside from being incredibly charming and lovable, what makes Freddie, Catherine, and their ilk so watchable is that they feel incredibly real. Obviously, authenticity on reality TV is a very relative and gradual scale. But from their shy first meeting to their bickering about how annoying Freddie is when Cat takes him shopping, they seem to genuinely want their relationship to work out. Sexy people can be annoying, too. Maybe Freddie never learned how to behave in a department store, and it’s nice to see Cat address it and see Freddie not embarrass himself in front of the cameras.

Tom and Maria are the same, and they have one of the most honest arguments on the show. She is a makeup artist, and she asks him if he really wants to date her. He is a publicist, and he says honestly that before the experiment, he would never have dated someone in her profession.

Tom told Maria that when he first heard what she had done, he was a little critical, then added, somewhat understatingly, “I can be a little critical sometimes.

She is hurt and ends the conversation. He is angry that she didn't realize that he had changed his mind. Neither of them are good at dealing with this, and it probably will never be resolved. (Spoiler: Tom and Maria don't get married.)

Tom's brutal assessment is the kind of conflict that is central to the show's stated mission. The basic premise of Love Is Blind is that people are so limited in who we think we should fall in love with and what they look like that we don't consider romance with people who don't fit that box. If the box were removed, people might find the love of their lives, or they might not. Tom and Maria wrestle with an honest and relatable conflict that would never have happened if the show didn't have high stakes.

Sam proposes to Nicole on Love Is Blind: UK. The two are part of the show's central love triangle. Courtesy of Netflix

Tom and Maria break up over her job, and Kat and Freddie argue over his shopping etiquette, a far cry from the chaos that ensues in the American version, leaving you wondering why and how. The closest thing to a British equivalent is the love triangle between Nicole, her partner Benaya, and a young suitor named Sam. Benaya warns Nicole that Sam isn't there for the right reasons, but she chooses Sam before she realizes her mistake. The implied wrong reason is that Sam seems like the type of guy you see on the popular British dating show Love Island, where contestants become influencers.

Sam seems more determined to become famous and gain followers than to find love, and it’s easy to spot such contestants on this first UK Love Is Blind. What makes Sam stand out is that everyone is so familiar with the show and so new that many people haven’t figured out how it all works yet. People are still openly fighting about their jobs and talking about their hopes and dreams, and Sam is so smooth and so rehearsed. He’s like some of his US Season 6 colleagues.

Whether the show can survive in its current form is probably the most delicate and interesting question. The longer the show goes on (it’s already been renewed for a second season), the more it risks eventually running into the problem that the American contestants know themselves too well and how the Netflix hit works. There will almost inevitably be more and more Sams, who are probably hot people who aren’t hot enough to be on Love Island. There will be more and more producer interference. These adjustments might make the show more popular, but it won’t be this first, very good season.

