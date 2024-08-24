Starmer pledges UK support for Ukraine's Independence Day | Ukraine





Keir Starmer has told the Ukrainian people that Britain will continue to support Ukraine today and in the future, as Kiev marks 33 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.

The Prime Minister was very clear about his message to frontline fighters and those seeking refuge in the UK, as community groups, councils and parishes across the UK planned to mark the anniversary on Saturday.

The Supreme Soviet of Ukraine agreed on 24 August 1991 that the country should leave the Moscow-based Soviet Union, and the Ukrainian people supported this decision in a referendum held in December of that year.

Starmer said: Whether you are a Ukrainian on the front lines or in your second home in the UK, my message is very clear: we stand with you today and always.

This is what I said when President Zelensky sat down at the Cabinet meeting. I explained on behalf of the British people that behind Ukraine is not just the British government, it is the strength of all of us.

We are with you all the time you need.

Starmer added Ukraine's national anthem, “Slava Ukraine,” which means “glory to Ukraine.”

The government says more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained on British soil since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

British Defence Secretary John Healy also urged social media users to share videos of themselves clapping, cheering, playing music, singing or ringing bells on Saturday with the hashtag #MakeNoiseForUkraine.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday, Healey said the Kursk offensive in Ukraine had forced Putin's Kremlin clique to see the consequences of aggression firsthand and had spread suspicion inside Russia.

He also boosted the morale of the Ukrainian people, adding that their remarkable resilience over the past two and a half years had earned them praise from around the world.

Putin's complaint that Ukraine's offensive is a provocation is like a playground bully protesting that a smaller child has the courage to fight back.

Friday is Ukraine's Flag Day, and Zelensky took part in a flag-raising ceremony near the Verkhovna Rada parliament building.

People in Kiev celebrate Flag Day. Photo: Anadolu/Getty Images

“We are driving the invaders out of Ukraine and we will not give rest to their tricolor,” Zelensky said in a statement posted on his website, referring to Russia’s white, blue and red flag.

We must rebuild our homeland, Ukraine, after this war, so that our blue and yellow Ukrainian colors can proudly fly over our proud land, in the safe and free life of Europeans.

President Zelensky met President Narendra Modi in Kiev on Friday, the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine's independence.

Prime Minister Modi personally told the Ukrainian President that he was ready to play the role of a friend to bring peace to the country.

