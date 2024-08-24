Storm Lillian: Heavy rain continues, wet weather disrupts travel | UK Weather





The August bank holiday weekend has seen heavy rain and below-average temperatures across the UK.

Up to 70mm of rain is forecast for central and southern regions, with a yellow weather warning in place for much of the southeast until lunchtime on Saturday.

The Met Office forecast further heavy rain in the north and west on Saturday night, with temperatures expected to reach 15C in London and 14C in Manchester.

Conditions are expected to ease on Sunday, but showers are expected across eastern England, the north and southern Scotland.

According to the Met Office, winds will pick up and storms will hit much of the UK, but they will not be as strong as Storm Lillian first struck on Friday morning.

Dan Hawley, deputy chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said: “Throughout Saturday, most of the South and East are expected to have mostly sunny and dry skies through the long weekend, with temperatures starting below average but recovering slightly by Monday.

However, it will be cooler with more cloud and occasional rain or showers in the further northwest, with heavy rain likely in parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, northwest England and North Wales on Sunday. There may be some fairly strong winds at times.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued as the August bank holiday period begins, with road traffic expected to be at its busiest on record.

The RAC estimates that 19.2 million leisure journeys will be made by car over the weekend – the highest number since the car service company began collecting data on the summer bank holiday in 2015.

Previously, National Rail said severe weather had blocked the line between Beverley and Scarborough, causing trains to be cancelled, diverted or delayed by up to 30 minutes. A landslide between Honiton and Axminster also blocked the line, with trains being cancelled or diverted and passengers being warned of potential disruption.

The opening match of the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man was delayed due to rain overnight, while day three of the Vitality County Championship cricket match between Middlesex and Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball being thrown.

But Monday is expected to be the best day of the week. “There's going to be more sunshine and less wind,” said Liam Eslick, a meteorologist with the Met Office. “It's going to be a lot calmer on Monday, which will be nice to have an extra day this weekend.”

