US Army to Deliver 24 Additional Armored Vehicles to Kenyan Police in Haiti





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 23 (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Friday it would deliver 24 additional armored vehicles to Kenyan personnel deployed to Haiti, who are leading a long-delayed security operation in the conflict-ravaged Caribbean country.

Some 400 Kenyan police officers, leading a UN-sanctioned security mission mandated to combat heavily armed gangs that have taken control of much of the capital, were recently deployed to Haiti.

The mission was first requested by the previous Haitian government in 2022, and of the handful of countries that together pledged more than 2,500 troops, the Kenyan contingent remains the only group to have arrived.

U.S. Southern Command, the Defense Department's joint military command covering Latin America and the Caribbean, known as SouthCom, said it would deliver the mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) MaxxPros to the capital's main airport via a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane.

Deliveries will begin Friday, adding to an existing fleet of 10 MRAPs provided by the United States.

The aircraft will also deliver 34 gunner protection kits, or “turrets,” which military-funded contractors will install on the armored vehicles to improve their visibility on the ground during joint operations with the national police, he added.

Kenyan troops were forced to withdraw from the Haitian town of Ganthier in late July, marking a major setback in one of the mission's first significant sorties from the capital.

Citing a Kenyan forces spokesman, the Miami Herald reported that the problem with the early American-supplied MRAPs was that they lacked towers, preventing personnel from fighting or responding to attacks from within.

According to UN data, the violence in Ganthier had displaced nearly 6,000 residents as of August 1.

Nearly 600,000 people have been internally displaced by the conflict and hundreds of thousands of would-be migrants have been deported to Haiti, where nearly 5 million people are suffering from severe hunger.

The mission's initial 12-month mandate is due to end in October.

Reporting by Harold Isaac; writing by Sarah Morland; editing by Kylie Madry

